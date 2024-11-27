A section of Ghanaians on social media have reacted to a video of a 64-year-old man working as a labourer at a construction site

The elderly man was spotted in the video laying blocks on an ongoing building project

He said in the video that he was doing the job to provide for his wife and four children

A 64-year-old Ghanaian man has become a great motivation to the youth with his dedication to work and providing for his family, even in his old age.

Despite his old age, the elderly man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, works as a construction labourer to support his family.

A 64-year-old man works as a construction labourer as an ongoing building project to support his damily. Photo credit: @dadaboatgh/TikTok.

The man was captured in a video circulating on social media, laying blocks at an ongoing building project.

While having a conversation with Micky Osei Berko, a veteran Ghanaian TV personality, at the construction site, the man, who appeared fitter than his age, said he has a family of six, made up of himself, his wife, and four sons.

He explained that he took on the physically demanding task of a labourer at the construction site to make ends meet for his wife and children.

When asked how he managed to stay fit and healthy at the age of 64, the man replied that he did not drink, smoke, or engage in womanizing.

"I don't drink, smoke or womanise. I married at the age of 45 years and I have four boys with my wife," he said.

He, however, expressed regret over not fathering children early enough when he was a bit younger.

He further advised the youth to marry early and start raising families on their haydays.

Construction labourer's video sparks reaction

The video of the construction laboured shared on TikTok by @dadaboatgh, sparked reactions from netizens.

@Akosua Anane Ba Yaw Agyei said:

"At his age talking to a young man and still using mepawokyew but Koo I'm here with no bank acc n bi talking ayi. God bless his hustle."

@AJ Amanfi 89 also said:

"Sometimes it's good to be born early if only you can take care of them."

@richardkofiboadu commented:

"My bro got married at 49 years!!!"

@user5202098100583 also commented:

"True ralk...we have men like him,..i even no one for my hood."

