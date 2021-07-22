Helpless Man Surprised after Stranger Pays GHc 4.4k for Flight Ticket of his 2-Year-Old Daughter
- A lady left people in awe at the airport following her kind gesture to a distraught man and his young daughter
- Despite being a stranger, the lady offered to pay $749 for the flight ticket of the man's 2-year-old girl to enable her to fly with him
- This is as the man was stuck in a dilemma after learning at the airport that he couldn't fly with his daughter because she didn't have a ticket
Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh
A kind woman got a man emotional at the airport after she came to his rescue.
Understanding Compassion reports that the unidentified lady had paid $749 (GHc 4.4k) for the flight ticket of the distraught man's 2-year-old daughter to enable her to fly with him.
According to a fellow flier Kevin Leslie who shared the story, the man became helpless upon learning that he couldn't board the aeroplane with his little kid because she didn't have a ticket.
He had booked the flight when his toddler was a year old and didn't realize that she needed a ticket of her own.
Helpless, the man was said to have begun making calls in order to seek help only for the kind-hearted lady to walk up to him and offered to help after being aware of the situation.
The stunned man gave the woman a hug in appreciation while the flight agent was left in awe.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Man gives up first-class seat for 88-year-old woman
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a kind man had given up his first-class seat for an old woman in an aeroplane.
The man identified as Jack was said to have found the 88-year-old woman named Violet in the economy class as he came onboard.
Leah said Violet - who is a nurse that travels to the UK and America to carry out her work - had always wanted to seat in the front and it came to reality thanks to Jack.
The stunned woman then requested photos with the kind-hearted man.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Source: Yen.com.gh