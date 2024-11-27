Frederick Paha, a Ghanaian man has opened up about his work as a male midwife

The Ghanaian man talked about some challenges and stereotypes he faced in his line of work

He said in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh that he was able to change perception about his expertise by getting closer to his patients

A Ghanaian man, identified as Frederick Paha has broken the mould by pursuing a career as a male midwife.

Frederick Paha, who works at the Kojokrom Community Health Post (CHPS) in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region, opened up about his work and some of the challenges he faced as a male midwife.

Frederick Paha, a Ghanaian man opens up about his work as a male midwife at the Kojokrom CHPs. Photo credit: @midwifeanas_officialgh/TikTok.

He said when he was posted to the Kojokrom CHPS, there was initial scepticism from the townfolks about his job because midwifery was a predominantly female profession.

However, he said with time, he was able to win their trust with his professionalism and expertise.

Frederick Paha said he had successfully delivered a lot of babies to pregnant women within his catchment area and provided them with Antenatal, Intrapartum and postnatal care.

"It was not easy initially, because it wasn't in the system. So when I was posted, people in the village were like, is it a man that is coming to be our midwife? So I sat down and made plans to get closer and since then even if I'm not around, they don't want to come to the facility" he said.

The male midwife made these remarks while speaking to a female colleague in a video shared on TikTok.

Ghanaians react to Frederick Paha's story

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions of netizens to Frederick Paha's video,

@Richie said:

"Ma grandma was a Midwife,l grew up in nurses quarters,l noticed malewifes pamper pregnant women unless female ones..Congratulations sir."

@queenonherown wrote:

"When you are in labour you don't see them as male. They are very professional and compassionate."

@Queensaddy also wrote:

"The male midwives are so sweet oo I really like them."

@amaanderson1 commented:

"My mom has 6 children and she says no female midwife has ever attended to her in labour. It's always a male."

Source: YEN.com.gh