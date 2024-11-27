US-Based Ghanaian Sentenced To More Than Five-Year Prison Term For Orchestrating Romance Scams
- 34-year-old Ghanaian man set to spend more than five years in prison in the United States for orchestrating romance scams
- He is also expected to pay approximately $2.2 million in restitution to 11 victims who he had scammed
- The prosecution said Bandie would often use online dating sites and social media to target elderly victims
A 34-year-old Ghanaian national in the United States of America, Wigbert Bandie, is facing an over five-year prison term for carrying out a $ 2 million romance scam.
According to American news reports, his scam targeted elderly victims.
The prosecution disclosed in a US Federal court that he used online dating sites and social media platforms to deceive his victims, including one who lost a staggering $280,000.
As part of his plea agreement, Bandie will serve a full prison sentence and would be required to pay approximately $2.2 million in restitution to 11 victims.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked with Myjoyonline.com for four years and was previously a radio host and news editor at RadioGIJ. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh