34-year-old Ghanaian man set to spend more than five years in prison in the United States for orchestrating romance scams

He is also expected to pay approximately $2.2 million in restitution to 11 victims who he had scammed

The prosecution said Bandie would often use online dating sites and social media to target elderly victims

A 34-year-old Ghanaian national in the United States of America, Wigbert Bandie, is facing an over five-year prison term for carrying out a $ 2 million romance scam.

According to American news reports, his scam targeted elderly victims.

The prosecution disclosed in a US Federal court that he used online dating sites and social media platforms to deceive his victims, including one who lost a staggering $280,000.

As part of his plea agreement, Bandie will serve a full prison sentence and would be required to pay approximately $2.2 million in restitution to 11 victims.

Source: YEN.com.gh