Unnamed persons, accompanied by armed persons alleged to be police officers, stormed Metro TV in Accra to seemingly disrupt a live broadcast of the Good Morning Ghana show.

Suggestions are that some station staff have been injured during the incident.

The show's host, Randy Abbey, said the persons were trying to forcibly enter the studio, as there was an audible commotion in the background.

The programme was forced into a commercial break for a while because of the incursion.

"Why would a mob try to enter a studio where live programming is taking place? I am worried for the security staff of Metro. One is currently injured," Kwesi Pratt, a panellist on the show, noted during the broadcast.

This incident has sparked widespread concern, given that Ghana is less than a week to a general election.

Similar attacks on the press and media have occurred during the election campaign season, like in the Ashanti Region, where Kofi Asamoah, the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate in Asante Akim North, stormed the Agogo-based Salt FM over some alleged defamatory statements against him.

Asamoah claimed a broadcaster at the station said he had received financial support and resources from the current Member of Parliament to fund his campaign.

The premises of Class FM was attacked on Thursday, April 25, 2024, by some unknown assailants.

The assailants hurled stones and petrol bombs, which were captured by CCTV footage of the incident released online.

UTV studios attacked

YEN.com.gh previously reported that New Patriotic Party supporters caused chaos at Despite Media's United Television (UTV).

The group stormed the UTV studios on Saturday, October 7, 2023, during the live broadcast of the station's flagship entertainment programme, United Showbiz.

Some of them reportedly demanded to know the whereabouts of Kwame A Plus, a government critic and a regular pundit on the show.

