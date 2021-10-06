A video of a woman riding a treadmill bike has generated conversations online as people wondered where she got it

Many people said that the machine serves the dual purposes of working out and as a means of transportation

Among those who reacted to the video were users who wanted to know how they could get the same bicycle

The video of a woman riding what looks like a bicycle or motorcycle has gone viral. In the video, the rider moved her legs to power the gadget.

The woman walked on a flat surface as if she is on a treadmill in the gym. The machine then converted the energy from her footwalk into fuel to move.

The woman's video amazed many people online. Photo source

It is a treadmill on wheels

However, the letdown about the whole machine is that the rider cannot seat as the treadmill is placed at the centre. A further search online shows that the bicycle is called a treadmill bicycle.

Many people who reacted to the video said the woman really held it down and rode the machine confidently.

Watch the video below:

The video which has gathered thousands of likes online has tens of reactions at the time of writing this report.

waldesthomas said:

"I need me one please."

theforgottenlandseries said:

"What on earth bicycle is that?"

walnesmosi_official said:

"It is 'Lopifit' The Electric Walking Bike."

moneymanmoose said:

"That lady is in North Omaha everyday on that bike I see her all the time."

