President John Dramani Mahama and the first female vice-president of the Republic of Ghana, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang were sworn into office on Janaury 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square

A video of when Mahama's wife Lordina, and their children mounted the stage to congratulate him and his vice-president went viral, warming the hearts of many Ghanaians

Many people took to the comment section to admire the bond Mahama shared with his wife and children at his inauguration

A video of President John Dramamni Mahama's wife and first lady, Lordina Mahama, and their children congratulating him at his inauguration has gone viral.

Mahama's wife and kids congratulate him. Image Credit: @manuelphotography_official and @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Mahama's family congratulate him

The ceremony was held at Black Star Square on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, where many Ghanaians, Heads of State and country representatives from Africa and overseas witnessed history being made.

The event saw the swearing-in of the first female vice-president of the Republic of Ghana, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and Mr Mahama, the first president to make a return after eight years.

One memorable moment captured at the inauguration was when Mr Mahama's wife and kids, the ever-gorgeous Farida, Sharaf, Shafik, and Shahid, mounted the stage to congratulate him and his vice-president.

Mrs Mahama led the children in the congratulatory procession. In the video, the newly sworn-in president was elated to see his family as he hugged each of them.

Reactions to the video of Mahama's kids

Many social media users in the video's comment section highlighted Mahama's beautiful bond with his wife, Mrs Lordina Mahama and their children; Farida, Sharaf, Shafik, and Shahid.

Many people spoke about how his sons hugged their father and took a while to converse with him after congratulating him upon his swearing-in.

Others also wondered what words he said to Farida as she blushed while walking away from the stage.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the viral video of Mr Mahama's wife and kids congratulating him at his inauguration held at the Black Star Square:

@GuyPoku said:

"As a dad be there for your kids and God will do the rest . See how Mahama get men for his side."

@PhredWin said:

"Mahama hala ein boys, he say Chale afa 😂."

Jackie Appiah, Patoranking, and other stars attend Mahama’s inauguration

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama and Ghana’s first female Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, were sworn into office on January 7, 2025, at a grand ceremony held at the Black Star Square.

Numerous heads of state from Africa and beyond attended the event, marking a historic leadership transition, and congratulated the new administration.

Among the notable attendees were Ghanaian stars Jackie Appiah, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Stephen Appiah, and Kalsoume Sinare, alongside Nigerian celebrities like Patoranking, his son, and Davido's lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua.

The presence of these prominent figures added a touch of glamour to the occasion as they rocked traditional attires.

Source: YEN.com.gh