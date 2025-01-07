A Takoradi woman, known as Vic NDC, said her unwavering support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led to the breaking of her marriage

The woman added that her love and support for the NDC caused her some serious challenges, but that would not deter her

Several social media users who watched her video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on her story

A Ghanaian woman living in Takoradi said that her love for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led to the breaking of her marriage.

The woman who said she is popularly called Vic NDC in her neighbourhood said she has suffered some consequences for supporting the party, but that will not deter her.

In a video on X, Vic NDC said she lost two of her front teeth because she was supporting NDC.

“I sell NDC paraphernalia in Takoradi. I was involved in an accident because of NDC activities and that led to the falling of my two front teeth.”

“It is because of NDC my husband broke up with me. But I still support the party wholeheartedly,” she added.

Vic NDC was at Independence Square to sell NDC paraphernalia during President John Mahama’s inauguration. She spoke about how the sales were going.

“I did not come early today but I'd say I've good sales. I'm now carrying the NDC paraphernalia to roam. Hopefully, more people will see and buy. But I'd be grateful for whatever sales I make.”

Vic NDC said she is hopeful President John Mahama will lead Ghana and make things better in the country.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh