Ghanaians gathered at the Black Star Square as early as 4am in the early hours of January 7, 2025, ahead of the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama

Videos showed Ghanaians clad in National Democratic Congress (NDC) branded attires indulging in a jama session in the stands

Many people were touched and awed by the gesture shown by Ghanaians, while others spoke about the event potentially signifying a second independence

A large crowd gathered at the Black Star Square in the early hours of January 7, 2025, ahead of the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama.

Ghanaians fill Black Star Square

In videos that surfaced on social media, buses from different parts of the country were seen arriving at around 4am at the Black Star Square, where President Mahama and vice-president Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang were sworn in.

The atmosphere at Black Star Square was vibrant, with Ghanaians clad in National Democratic Congress (NDC)- branded paraphernalia and T-shirts.

The people sat in the stands as they indulged in a singing and drumming session known in Ghana as jama.

Traders were also seen parading among the crowd as they sold traditional breakfast meals to people, while others sold branded NDC items.

Reactions to Pre-Mahama inauguration videos

Many people were left in awe at the large number of people that had showed up at the Black Star Square ahead of Mahama's inauguration.

Many noted that the Ghanaians' gesture was a sign of a second independence as they celebrated the former president's return.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians regarding the videos showing Ghanaians arriving on time for Mr Mahama's inauguration:

goodnews90s said:

"Wow! This is surprising. I hope this new govt delivers cos the expectations are high. They can’t achieve all their promises but JM has been given another opportunity, he dare not fail Ghanaians."

jahdeywedey_99 said:

"Second Independence."

naatorshie100 said:

"Aww Ghana really miss JM."

creedd55 said:

"Ambulance service will have a tough time today if they don't make things fast fast😂."

dechaampioon said:

"They should have used the stadium."

@Gili1z said:

"John Mahama will only fail if he wants to fail. The goodwill from the people is there. If he has his own interest then over to him."

@mawuli_2015 said:

"Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority and become great, the people rejoice; But when the wicked man rules, the people groan and sigh."

@EmileEquag77718 said:

"This is the mandate from the people and must be returned to the people."

@hard_yam said:

"@JDMahama Mr. President better not disappoint Ghanaians. What a love!"

Jama session at the Black Star Square

Buses arriving at 4am

