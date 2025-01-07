Vice President of Ghana Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is among the fashionable female politicians in Ghana

The 73-year-old looked resplendent in a red kente gown and a short curly hairstyle to the inaugural ceremony

Some social media users have commented on Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's ensemble at the event

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has etched her name in history books as Ghana's first female vice president.

This significant milestone in her career represents a lifetime of commitment to leadership, education, and youth and women's empowerment.

At Accra's Black Star Square on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo swore her into office.

The outstanding female politician looked ethereal in a red Kente gown for the momentous event trending on all local and international media platforms.

Born in Cape Coast, Central Region, on November 22, 1951, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang started schooling at Wesley Girls' High School.

She attended the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to further her studies, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in English and French and a Master of Arts in English.

Due to her exceptional academic performance, she received a PhD in English literature from York University in Canada.

Prof. Jane Naana rocks a kente gown

Some social media users have commented on Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's outfit at the swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dramzx_88 stated:

"One thing I love about her is her eloquence and ability to speak comprehensively to the understanding ❤️🔥 of the people."

rahmatu70710 stated:

"She's looking good and fly❤️❤️❤️❤️."

afiafekey stated:

"The future is female. ❤️."

_phame0 stated:

"Such a great woman 😢❤️."

iamprincesschi stated:

"Congratulations Ma'am ❤️❤️❤️."

laurenshiadjan stated:

"Prof. made history today! 🙌🙌🙌."

mingle.niiayi stated:

"My respectful congratulations to Prof. for this wonderful history."

patrick__willson stated:

"Congrats 👏👏👏."

hisman_elson stated:

"😍😍😍This is beautiful".

danielpelujones stated:

"Oh wow. Congratulations, First Lady Vice President of Ghana 🇬🇭. 👏👏👏 Historic."

greyo.fashion stated:

"Female Vice President, being sworn in by a Female Chief Justice and ably supported by a Female Judicial Secretary 🤩🤩🤩 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

cyruswiredu stated:

"This is what feminism is about. Beautiful moments 👏👏."

rumplebae stated:

"So glad to be alive to witness this historic moment 🎉ɛyɛ zu."

Watch the video below:

President John Mahama rocks white outfit

President John Dramani Mahama looked dashing in a white three-piece ensemble designed with colourful kente fabric as his inauguration ceremony.

Check out the photos below:

Prof Naana Jane sympathises with fire victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang who went to the Kantamanto Market to observe the devastation brought on by the fire.

She comforted the impacted individuals and demanded an inquiry into the event that damaged more than 100 stores.

Some social media users have expressed commented on the viral video that is trending on Instagram.

