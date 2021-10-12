A video of a woman stealing from a church offering and hiding it in her bra has surfaced online

The woman, upon being caught, was seen switching to praying in tongues over the money

Some netizens seem to believe there is nothing wrong with what she did

A video of a lady stealing from the church has surfaced online and has been gathering many reactions.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a YouTube channel called House of Content had the woman entering a room with a basket full of money which seemed to be the church offering.

The unidentified woman was seen sweeping through the pile of money on the floor, selecting notes.

Lady in the act of stealing

After choosing what she wanted, the money was folded and kept in her breast area.

With her back facing the door, a man who seemed to be a priest entered and saw what the lady was doing.

He walked away right after when the woman did not realise he had seen him.

The priest returned back to the room and the woman upon seeing him started praying in tongues.

Some of the comments on the video has been highlighted below;

From Kwabena Abechie:

Of course she is right. Pastor lies to her that the offering is for god. At this point she is hungry and pastor is planning a luxury vacation.

Julie Asante commented:

The money isn’t for God, it’s for the development of the church and to pay church workers. She probably didn’t feel bad because maybe the church does not make good use of the money or she’s broke. Nothing spiritually will happen to her that’s just psychologically that religious leaders use to make one feel guilty, the only thing that will happen is she’ll be disgraced. Personally, I don’t care that she stole money.

Boamah Michael replied:

she was stealing what was stolen from them whats wrong with that

From Fillywan Plays:

Ibi hunger ooo. Cos church bi business

Watch the full video below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful Ghanaian lady with nicely braided hair was captured on a CCTV footage stealing phone in a church after the service was over.

In a report by Adom 106.3 FM, it is indicated that the phone belonged to an usher who had put it on charge and gone on an errand at a different part of the auditorium.

The beautiful thief was seen in the video parading up and down, timing everyone in sight to make sure that nobody saw her in the act of taking the phone.

Immediately she was able to get hold of the handset, she slipped it into her back pocket and hurried out of the room before anything develops. The video has caused an upsurge of reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the most interesting ones below:

Fabian Ogbetey opined that:

See foolishness why can't the spirit of Jesus Christ show the pastor or the prophet who took the phone but rather installing CCTV camera.

