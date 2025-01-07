A Real Madrid legend is reportedly set to divorce his wife of more than 15 years

The iconic left back has moved into Real Madrid's training ground amid a battle for his fortune

He spent 11 years at the Santiago Bernabeu between 1996 and 2007, and remains a club ambassador

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos is reportedly staying at the club's training ground after ending his marriage of over 15 years.

The 51-year-old married Mariana Lucon in June 2009, and the couple share two daughters, Manuela and Mariana.

A Real Madrid legend is reportedly set to divorce his wife of more than 15 years. Photo: Mike Egerton

Source: Getty Images

According to Estadio Deportivo, the pair have now gone their separate ways.

A multi-million dollar divorce battle

The Spanish outlet reports that the divorce settlement is likely to be complex, given Carlos’ staggering fortune, estimated at €160m (£133m), per beIN Sports.

Lucon is reportedly staying at their main residence, while Carlos’ in-laws occupy his second property.

This has led the former Brazilian full-back to temporarily move into Real Madrid’s training ground in Valdebebas.

Carlos, who spent 11 years at Madrid from 1996 to 2007, won four La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies during his illustrious career.

Widely considered one of the greatest full-backs in football history, the ex-Inter Milan defender played alongside legendary 'Galacticos' like David Beckham, Ronaldo, and Luis Figo at Real Madrid.

Now back in Madrid as a club ambassador, he is focusing on resolving his personal matters.

It’s unclear how long Carlos, now a Real Madrid club ambassador, will continue residing at Los Blancos' training ground or how the divorce settlement will unfold.

Roberto Carlos: 11 children from seven different women

Roberto Carlos, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, made headlines a decade ago when he revealed in an interview that he has 11 children with seven different women.

His admission went viral on social media as he stated via Goal:

"Now I live with Manuela and I have several around. I have 7 in Brazil. I have one in Mexico, I have one in Hungary who lives in Alicante and the others live in Brazil."

Three of his children are from his first marriage to Alexandra Pinheiro.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh