Eden Hazard has formed an unlikely friendship with the millionaire ball boy he infamously kicked in 2013.

Nearly 12 years after the bizarre incident that earned him a red card, Hazard and Charlie Morgan, now a successful entrepreneur, have put the past behind them.

Eden Hazard caught up with former Swansea ballboy Charlie Morgan whom the player had infamously kicked 11 years ago. Photo: Andrew Yates.

The infamous moment occurred during Chelsea's League Cup semi-final against Swansea City in January 2013.

Trailing 2-0 on aggregate, Hazard attempted to retrieve the ball quickly to keep the game alive.

In his frustration, the ex-Belgium star kicked Morgan in the ribs while trying to free the ball from under him, creating one of football's most memorable controversies.

Hazard received a straight red card, making it one of football's most shocking dismissals.

Ball boy kicked by Hazard has become millionaire

In a surprising turn of events, Hazard and Charlie Morgan have reconnected.

According to The Mirror, Morgan, now a multimillionaire entrepreneur, co-founded the popular Au Vodka brand with his school friend, Jackson Quinn.

Known for its flashy gold bottles, Au Vodka has gained celebrity endorsements from icons like Ronaldinho, Floyd Mayweather, UFC star Paddy Pimblett, rapper Fredo, and DJ Charlie Sloth, who also invested in the business. The brand has even partnered with EasyJet to stock its vodka on flights.

Hazard recently posed for a photoshoot with Morgan to promote the brand, which has propelled Morgan to the Sunday Times Rich List with a net worth exceeding £40 million.

Hazard's seven years of success at Chelsea saw the Blues win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups and two Europa League trophies.

