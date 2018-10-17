Garden City University College courses, fees and admission requirements

Garden City University College is an institution of higher learning that empowers students to acquire and demonstrate knowledge and skills in various fields. It trains students to become the next generation of innovators to bring societal development. Discover all Garden City University College courses, fees, and requirements.

All Garden City University College courses blend business, information technology, education, social sciences, and health sciences to develop innovators who will make Ghana shine. The institution was established as the College of Information Technology and Management Systems (CITMAS) in 2001.

Garden City University College courses, fees, & admission requirements

Garden City University College (GCUC) was officially accredited by the National Accreditation Board in July 2005 to run degree and diploma programmes. Here are all the details you should know about the courses offered at this university college.

Garden City University College courses

GCUC offers certificate, diploma, and undergraduate courses. It also offers one master-level course. It has eleven departments within the faculties, offering programmes in business, health, and applied sciences.

School of Health and Allied Sciences (SHAS)

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

B.Sc. Physician Assistantship Studies

B.Sc. Medical laboratory Technology

B.Sc. Midwifery

B.Sc. Nursing

B.Sc. Dental Therapy

MSc. Midwifery with Research

School Of Business Studies And Applied Sciences (SBAS)

Diploma in Librarianship Studies

BSc. Accounting with Computing

BSc. Economics and Statistics

Diploma in Banking Technology and Accounting

Diploma in Computerised Accounting

Diploma in Business Administration

BSc. Economics

Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting/ Banking and Finance/ Human Resource Management/ Management/ Marketing/ Procurement and Supply Chain Management

BSc. Computer Science

BSc. Information Technology

BSc. Environmental Science

Certificate programmes

GCUC Computer Proficiency License (6 weeks)

Advance Certificate in Business Application (3 months)

Certificate in Power Excel (Analysing Data to Make Business Decisions)

Computerised Accounting System (CAS)

Network Administration (2 weeks)

System Administration ( 4 months)

Database Design/Administration (Oracle/SQL Server/MySql) (6 months)

Desktop Publishing & Web Design (4 months)

Certificate in Computer Science

Certificate in Information Technology

Other diploma programmes

Professional Diploma in Banking Technology and Accounting

Professional Diploma in Computerised Accounting

Diploma in Banking Technology and Accounting

Diploma in Computerised Accounting

Garden City University College distance courses

The university has a Centre for Open, Distance and e-Learning (CODeL). The programmes that are currently running on CODeL are the main Garden City University College top-up programmes and the postgraduate course. These are top-up programmes in Nursing and Midwifery and MSc. in Midwifery.

What are the requirements for Garden City University College?

The Garden City University College cut-off points vary depending on the course you wish to pursue and the level of academic learning. Below is a general overview of the requirements for pursuing various undergraduate courses.

Applicants must have credit passes in six SSCE/WASSCE/GBCE subjects, including three core subjects and three elective subjects, with at least an aggregate of 24 or 36 for SSSCE and WASSCE.

Applicants must have five O-level credit passes, including English and Mathematics, plus at least three A-level/ABCE passes.

HND qualifications with options in relevant areas of specialisation are also eligible for Top-Up programmes.

BSc. Computer Science applicants must also have a credit pass in Elective Mathematics (in addition to the requirements listed above).

RSA, SRN, RGN, RGM 'A' Level Holders and those with other equivalent qualifications plus basic SSCE/WASSCE/'O' Level qualifications will be placed at level 200 or 300 for a three or two-year top-up programme.

Mature candidates must be at least 25 years at the time of application and have passes in English and Mathematics in SSSCE/WASSCE. They must also have a minimum of two years work experience and must pass an entry examination.

Those with a Diploma in Nursing/Midwifery/ SRN/RGN/RM can apply for top-up programmes.

Garden City University College admission

GCUC has an admission portal that prospective students should use to submit their applications. Note that only those who have bought an application form can submit their applications.

All prospective students are advised to confirm the Garden City University College admission closing date so they can submit their documents in time.

Garden City University College fees

The table below gives an overview of the fees charged at GCUC.

Programme Freshers Continuing students Final year students Dental Therapy (undergraduate) 2,856 2,566 2,766 Physician Assistantship Studies (undergraduate) 5,125 4,627 4,852 Medical Laboratory Technology (undergraduate) 4,770 4,257 4,482 CTVET Diploma Programmes in SHAS 2,177 1,475 1,615 Nursing/Midwifery (regular undergraduate) 4,332 3,472 3,697 Nursing/Midwifery (distance learning) 3,441 - 3,431 School of Business undergraduate 2,684 2,259 2,469 School of Business CTVET Diploma Programmes 1,788 - 1,550 Applied Sciences undergraduate 2,856 2,566 2,766

NB: Garden City University College hostel fees are charged separately from the figures given above.

Garden City University College location

The university is located at Garden City University Road, Kumasi, Ghana. The college was converted into the Garden City University College in 2004.

If you wish to learn more about Garden City University College, use the contact details given below.

Physical address: Garden City University Road, Kenyase, Kumasi, Ghana

Garden City University Road, Kenyase, Kumasi, Ghana Email addresses: info@gcuc.edu.gh/ admissions@gcuc.edu.gh

info@gcuc.edu.gh/ admissions@gcuc.edu.gh Phone numbers: +233 59 691 7214/ +233 26 738 5354/ +233 59 691 7218

Which university is Garden City University affiliated with?

The university is not affiliated with any other university. GCUC was was established as the College of Information Technology and Management Systems (CITMAS) in 2001. It became Garden City University College in 2004.

Is Garden City University government or private?

Garden City University College is one of the private universities in Ghana. It is located at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Who is the owner of Garden City University College?

Albert Acquah is the founder of Garden City University College in Kumasi, Ashanti Region of Ghana.

All Garden City University College courses are are market-inspired and driven. The institution offers multiple certificate, diploma, undergraduate, and professional programmes.

