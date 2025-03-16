Rev Kusi Boateng has spoken for the first time after he was allegedly picked up by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB)

The popular preacher noted in a video that he was never arrested by the NIB as has been widely reported

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some criticised him while others defended him

Rev Kusi Boateng has made his first public appearance after his alleged National Investigations Bureau (NIB) arrest.

The renowned preacher during a sermon in his church denied reports of being apprehended by any security agency.

In a video, he stated that the reports were entirely false and aimed at denigrating his hard-earned reputation.

He stated that he was no criminal to be apprehended by any security agency. He further said that he will not allow any government, security agency or political party to intimidate him.

Mr Boateng's comment follows reports of his alleged arrest and detention by the National Investigations Bureau.

He was reportedly arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of possessing multiple identities.

However, in his first address to the public over the matter, he denied ever being arrested or detained by the NIB.

Watch the video below:

