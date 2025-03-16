Lamine Yamal inspired FC Barcelona to an epic come-from-behind win against Atletico Madrid

The 17-year-old and Ferran Torres struck late to hand the Catalan giants victory in a six-goal thriller

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five key takeaways from the pulsating game at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano

In a match filled with drama, intensity, and breathtaking moments, Barcelona mounted a sensational turnaround to stun Atletico Madrid.

Trailing by two goals with just 20 minutes left, the Catalans roared back in emphatic fashion, flipping the game on its head to claim a crucial 4-2 victory.

Lamine Yamal powered FC Barcelona to a dramatic comeback win against Atletico Madrid. Photo by Diego Souto.

5 takeaways as Yamal spurs Barcelona to comeback win

With Lamine Yamal delivering yet another masterclass and Atletico's uncharacteristic defensive frailties brutally exposed, this contest could prove to be a defining moment in the La Liga title race.

Here are five major talking points from Barcelona’s thrilling triumph.

5. Atletico Madrid collapses at the worst possible time

Atletico came into this fixture looking to bounce back from their Champions League heartbreak against Real Madrid, where they suffered elimination on penalties.

Determined to make amends, Diego Simeone’s side started strongly and looked in control after racing to a 2-0 lead.

However, their familiar Achilles' heel this season—game management—resurfaced at the worst possible time.

With victory seemingly within grasp, their usually defensive structure crumbled under Barcelona’s relentless pressure.

Robert Lewandowski’s strike ignited the comeback before Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal completed the rout, silencing the home crowd.

4. Alexander Sørloth’s missed opportunity

Despite finding the net and extending his impressive record against Barcelona, Alexander Sørloth will likely reflect on this match with frustration.

The Norwegian forward had the chance to restore Atletico’s lead in the 80th minute after Barca’s quickfire response, but his composure deserted him at the crucial moment.

Sent through on goal with a golden opportunity to shift momentum back in Atleti’s favour, he inexplicably dragged his effort wide.

A goal at that point could have reshaped the contest, but his profligacy allowed Barcelona to regain control and complete the turnaround.

3. Hansi Flick’s tactical masterclass

Tactical flexibility is often the hallmark of elite managers, and Hansi Flick once again showcased his coaching intelligence.

Faced with a two-goal deficit, the German made game-changing alterations, introducing Ferran Torres and Eric García while tweaking his approach to overload Atletico’s defensive third.

Even though Atleti momentarily extended their lead, Flick’s substitutions and tactical shifts ensured Barca dominated the closing stages.

His ability to read the game and make impactful adjustments underscores why he has been instrumental in Barca’s resurgence this season.

2. Lamine Yamal is a gem

At just 17, Lamine Yamal is playing with a maturity and confidence that defies his age.

The young sensation once again delivered a performance that showcased his extraordinary potential, tormenting Atletico’s defence with his directness, dribbling, and composure.

His decisive goal—one that completed Barcelona’s remarkable turnaround—further cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s brightest talents.

According to StatMuse, Yamal joins an exclusive list featuring Ansu Fati and Pablo Pombo as players to have netted 11 goals before turning 18.

1. Barcelona take a giant leap in title race

Beyond the immediate euphoria of an exhilarating comeback, this victory carries significant weight in the broader context of the La Liga title race.

With the Catalan giants securing maximum points in such dramatic fashion, the psychological boost could be invaluable heading into the season’s final stretch.

Despite having played a game fewer than their direct rivals, the Catalan giants now sit level on points with Real Madrid at the top of the table, the BBC reports.

Crucially, they hold the upper hand in both goal difference and head-to-head advantage.

Looking ahead

This was more than just a match—it was a statement. Barcelona’s resilience, Flick’s tactical ingenuity, and Yamal’s brilliance have put them in the driver’s seat for La Liga supremacy.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid must regroup quickly or risk falling further behind in the title race.

Lamine Yamal expresses gratitude to his mom

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has expressed heartfelt gratitude to his mother for her sacrifices.

The 17-year-old credited her for shaping his football journey, highlighting how she helped him find 'beauty in adversity.'

