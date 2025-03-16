WebSoft CEO BigGodwin Martey has reacted to allegations of him manipulating one Adwoa Josy to take her $10,000

In a long post Martey denied the claims, indicating that the money was handed to him wholeheartedly even after he refused initially

According to him, the initial agreement was for him to return it in April but he is now orgainsing himself to refund

BigGodwin Martey, the CEO of WebSoft, an IT company, has reacted to allegations that he owes a lady named Adwoa Josy $10,000.

Social media has, since Friday, March 14, 2025, been awash with allegations that that Martey took advantage of ladies he has been dating to take their money.

The rumours claimed that BigGodwin Martey had taken a lady's $100,000 and another's $10,000 while dating them and refused to pay them back.

BigGodwin Martey denies allegations

After many hours of the rumour circulating, BigGodwin, a popular Facebook figure, issued a statement explaining his side of the story.

While he admitted that he owed Adwoa Josy $10,000, he did not know of any $100,000 debt and thus asked the supposed victim to seek redress with the appropriate authorities.

In the post, he indicated that he had not manipulated or taken advantage of Adwoa Josy as speculated but only took money from her after she insisted.

According to him, he was in a relationship with Adwoa Josy from August 2024. During this time, the lady tried on many occasions to send him gifts and money, which he often refused.

He added that even though he had sufficiently cautioned Adwoa against spending on him or giving him gifts because she did not want that to be used against him in the future, the lady was adamant and always complained that she was different and was not going to talk about what she had done for him.

On the $10,000, he explained that Adwoa Josy had sent the money to him for safekeeping after a back and forth and had told him that he could use it because she was only going to need it in April.

Along the line, she declared her intention of wanting to use the money to buy a Honda CRV, and he started consulting some sellers.

However, when they realised that their relationship was not going to go forward, the lady demanded that he immediately pays back her money.

Having used the money already, he pleaded with Adwoa for some time to organise the money for her.

BigGodwin shared some screenshots of their WhatsApp chats and screen recordings of voice messages to corroborate his story.

See BigGodwin Martey's denial post below:

