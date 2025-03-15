Al-Nassr and Senegal forward Sadio Mane has welcomed his newly-born baby after scoring in the league

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward and his wife Aisha Tamba welcomed their first child together

Mane has been named in Senegal's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Sudan and Togo

Senegalese football icon, Sadio Mane, has delivered a heartwarming gesture to his newly-born daughter after scoring for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Friday evening.

The birth of his first child came with some luck as he ended his mini-goal drought with a clinical strike in the game against Al Kholood as the Knight of Najd strolled to a 3-1 victory.

Al Nassr played most of the second half with a man down but held on to continue their quest for the Saudi Pro League title.

In a post on social media after the match, Mane confirmed the birth of his daughter as he dedicated his goal to his 'princess'.

"Three points. and a special way to welcome a princess," he wrote on X.

Mane and his wife, Aisha Tamba, welcomed their new baby last week Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

The newly-born child has been named after his mother, Aminata, who he reveres and adores.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling encounter at the Al-Awwal Park, legendary forward and Al Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

Halfway in the first half, Mane doubled the advantage before winter signing Jhon Duran sealed victory in the 41st minute.

After the break, Al Kholood pulled once back through an own goal from Ali Lajami.

Mane named in Senegal squad

The Al-Nassr star has been named in Senegal's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The former Liverpool winger will lead the former African champions in the game against Sudan and Togo in the March international break.

Having missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Senegal star will be hoping to make a return to the tournament in 2026.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers:

Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), Mory Diaw (Rodez), and Yehvann Diouf (Stade de Reims).

Defenders:

Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), Abdou Diallo (Al-Arabi), Moussa Niakhate (Olympique Lyonnais), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa), Antoine Mendy (Nice), Moussa Ndiaye (Anderlecht), and Ilay Camara (Standard de Liège).

Midfielders:

Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Lamine Camara (AS Monaco), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Pape Gueye (Villarreal), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Krépin Diatta (AS Monaco), Cheikh Niasse (Hellas Verona), and Dion Lopy (Almería).

Forwards:

Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr), Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace), Habib Diallo (Damac FC), Cherif Ndiaye (Red Star Belgrade), Richard Sagna (AS Douanes), Boulaye Dia (Lazio), Assane Diao (Como), and Abdallah Sima (Stade Brestois).

Mane welcomes first child

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Senegalese football icon Sadio Mane and his wife Aisha Tamba have reportedly welcomed their first child together in Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool star married Ms Tamba when she was 18 in January 2023 but had to wait till she completed her education to move her to Saudi Arabia, where he plies his trade with Al Nassr.

Mane, whose had a legendary career in Europe before moving to Asia, is currently at the twilight of his illustrious sporting journey.

