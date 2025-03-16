Defender Razak Simpson marked his Black Stars invitation with an exquisite free-kick in the Ghana Premier League

His sensational strike from a set-piece helped Nations FC seal a vital 2-1 win against Medeama SC on Sunday

The 26-year-old is among only three locally-based players in Otto Addo's 23-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers

Razak Simpson celebrated his recall to the Black Stars in style, delivering a breathtaking free-kick that helped Nations FC secure a crucial 2-1 victory over Medeama SC in their Ghana Premier League matchweek 24 encounter.

Buoyed by his selection in Otto Addo’s 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the 26-year-old took centre stage in a high-stakes clash against the former league champions.

Razak Simpson scores breathtaking free-kick

With the game finely balanced, he made a telling impact just three minutes past the half-hour mark.

Lining up a set-piece, Simpson was teed up by a teammate before unleashing a thunderous strike that left Felix Kyei hapless.

His unstoppable effort rippled the net, giving Nations FC a well-deserved lead.

Drama unfolds in a tight contest

Despite Simpson’s brilliance, Medeama found a way back into the match when Mubarik Yussif netted the equaliser in the 59th minute.

However, the home side remained resolute. As the clock ticked down, striker Faisal Charwetey stepped up with a clinical finish in the 79th minute, ensuring Kassim Mingle’s men walked away with maximum points.

At the other end of the pitch, Simpson’s leadership in defence proved vital.

Marshalling the backline with authority, he played a key role in shutting out any late threats from Medeama, sealing a hard-fought win for his team.

Simpson's confidence booster for Black Stars assignment

For Simpson, this was more than just a match-winning goal—it was a statement ahead of Ghana’s upcoming international fixtures.

Per KickGH, the WAFA-trained centre-half had previously impressed on his Black Stars debut against Angola in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, before putting in another commanding display against Niger.

Unfortunately, despite his efforts, Ghana ended the qualification campaign without a victory.

Now, with World Cup qualification on the line, Simpson will be eager to play a bigger role, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Jonas Adjetey, and Jerome Opoku may currently be ahead in the pecking order, but his form and confidence could push him into contention.

Fitman Jaara, a Kumasi-based sports journalist with insight into the Ghana Premier League, described Simpson's performance and goal as a morale booster.

"Razak Simpson is one of the few local players who won the hearts of Ghanaians in his debut for the Black Stars," Jaara told YEN.com.gh.

"His goal today against Medeama SC will serve as a morale booster as he joins the national team for the second time ahead of the World Cup qualifiers."

Meanwhile, the Black Stars face Chad and Madagascar in the March international window, two fixtures that could shape their path to the next Mundial.

Securing six points would significantly boost their standing in the qualification race, reinforcing their ambitions of returning to the world’s biggest football stage.

Otto Addo snubs Ayew in 23-man squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars head coach Otto Addo officially unveiled his squad for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Friday, March 14.

Notably, veteran forward André Ayew was left out despite his impressive performances at the club level.

