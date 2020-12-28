List of category A schools in Ashanti region of Ghana 2022

Getting excellent education, especially in the early formative years, is crucial to the growth of individuals and their surroundings. Therefore, it is in everyone's interest to ensure that the youth get the best education possible. The Ashanti region is a great example of this. Category A schools in Ashanti region are some of the best in the country. You can never go wrong if you choose one of these institutions for your senior high school education.

Happy students. Photo: pexels.com, @emmages

The Ashanti region has the highest number of senior high schools compared to other Ghana regions. There are 122 senior institutions in the region out of the 500 in the whole country. These institutions have been divided into three categories A, B, and C.

The main determinant of which category a school ends up in is the WASSCE ranking in the Ashanti region. If you are looking for a senior learning institution to apply to, here are the best schools in Ashanti region.

Category A schools in Ashanti region 2022

Although every senior high school in Ashanti offers a great education, category A schools are the best of the best. They are the institutions with the highest WASSCE rankings and are known to have the region's best facilities. Being a student in one of these institutions is a great privilege that many hope to achieve.

1. Opoku Ware School

Founded: 1952

1952 Motto: Deus Lux Scientiae (Latin)

Deus Lux Scientiae (Latin) Contact details: +233 32 202 3825

Opoku Ware School, popularly referred to as OWASS, is a senior high school for boys located in Ghana's Ashanti region. It is located in Fannkyenebra near Santasi, along the Kumasi-Obuasi road. The institution was established in 1952 and has gone on to build its name since then. It was named after Asante King Opoku Ware I.

Its motto "Deux Lux Scientiae" means God is the Light of Knowledge. Any student that attends this institution earns the name Akatakyie, which means "conquering heroes". This institution is a centre of excellence that everyone aims to be a part of when looking for first-class schools in Ashanti region.

2. St. Louis Senior High School

Founded: 1952

1952 Motto: UT-SINT-UNUM DIEU LE VEULT

UT-SINT-UNUM DIEU LE VEULT Contact details: +233 54 780 0131

This institution is an all-girls school located in Oduom, a suburb of Kumasi, the capital city in the Ashanti Region. It was founded in 1952 by the St. Louis Sisters. The institution's motto is UT-SINT-UNUM DIEU LE VEULT. It started with only 12 students, and this number has undoubtedly multiplied since then.

When it started, it was one of a kind. Girl child education had not yet become a popular slogan, but the St. Louis sisters understood the need there and met it. The classes offered in this great institution include Business, general arts, general science, home economics, and visual arts.

3. T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School

Founded: 1950

1950 Motto: Knowledge is Power

Knowledge is Power Contact details: +233 32 202 2881

Out of the list of category A school in Ashanti region, this is the only public high school with mixed genders. It is located in Asokore in the Sekyere East District of Ashanti Region. It was established by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in 1950. The classes offered at T.I. Ahmadiyya includes General Arts, Home Economics, General Science, Visual Arts, and Business.

Its motto is "Knowledge is Power". Most of the alumni from this institution go on to do great things. This is a clear indication that the education being offered is top tier. Therefore, it is no surprise that it is at the top of the list of category A schools in Ashanti region.

4. Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School

Founded: 1960

1960 Motto: Love and Service

Love and Service Contact details: +032 2050016

This is another all-female senior high school located in Tanoso in the Atwima Mponua District in Kumasi. It was established in 1961 as a part of the rapid educational expansion project pioneered by Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first Ghanaian President after Ghana gained independence.

The institution was named after Yaa Asantewaa, a great heroine and the Queen-mother of Ejisu. It has produced thousands of well-educated women who have shaped the country's future for over half a century. It is, therefore, an institution that anyone would want to be in.

5. Kumasi High School

Founded: 1964

1964 Motto: Truth Conquers

Truth Conquers Contact details: +233 24 419 8684

Kumasi High School, nicknamed KUHIS, is an all-boys senior high school in Kumasi, Ashanti region. It is a public school that was established in 196 by S.K.Amoah. The students who attend the institution are known as Mmerantee (Gentlemen).

It is located in the KMA Asokwa Submetro district and boasts a population of over 2,000 students. The institution's anthem is a catchy song that is titled Arise Kuhis.

6. Prempeh College

Founded: 1949

1949 Motto: Character and Integrity

Character and Integrity Contact details: +233 20 573 6772

Prempeh College is another public secondary school for boys located in Kumasi. The college was founded in 1949 through a collaboration between the Asanteman traditional authority, the British Colonial Government, the Methodist Church Ghana, and the Presbyterian Church Ghana.

The institution is named after the king of Asante, Sir Osei Tutu Agyeman Prempeh II, who donated the land where the founders built the school. It was modelled after Eton College in England, so it has some of the region's best facilities.

Prempeh College has also won the national robotics championships three times between 2013 and 2016, which is a record. In addition, it also won the Toyota Innovation Award at the International Robofest championship in 2016.

Which schools are in category A?

Below is a table of category A schools in Ashanti.

Institution Year founded Opoku Ware School 1952 St. Louis Senior High School 1952 T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School 1950 Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School 1960 Kumasi High School 1964 Prempeh College 1949

What are category B schools in Ashanti region?

Some of the category B schools in Ashanti include:

Aduman senior high

Beposo Senior High

Collins Senior High, Agogo

Denyaseman Catholic Senior High

Jachie Pramso Senior High

KNUST Senior High

St. Monica's Senior High, Mampong

Tweneboa Kodua Senior High

Wesley Senior High, Konongo

T. I. Ahmadiyya Girls Senior High, Asokore

What makes a school a category A?

A secondary school that is classified as Category A often has the highest grades, the best academic achievement, and adequate facilities. The A institutions are regarded as the best in the country, followed by the B, C, and finally, D.

What is WASSCE?

The WASSCE (West African Senior School Certificate Examination) is an examination students take in their final year of senior high school. The performance in this examination is used to group the schools. However, other issues like the population, facilities and the institution's age may come into play.

Positions at senior high learning institutions are highly contested. This is because the number of junior high schools is significantly higher than that of senior ones. This proves that getting into a senior high school is a great achievement.

Although education is important regardless of where you get it, learning at a category A senior high school has many added advantages. You get to learn academically with peers at your level, which leads to healthy competition that will undoubtedly make you a better learner. Apply to one of the category A schools in Ashanti region, and be sure that you will get one of the best.

