Who are Bruno Mars' wife and kids? Everything you need to know

Celebrity relationships tend to end as soon as they start. Most of them get together and move too fast from a new item to being engaged or getting married in just a few months. Some don't last long with or without children, while others have stood the test of time. Such has been the case for Bruno Mars and his long-term girlfriend. But who are Bruno Mars' wife and kids?

Jessica Caban at the STYLE360 presentation of Monopoly by Junk Food Art house "Money Can't Buy Happiness" at the Metropolitan Pavilion South in New York City. Photo: Thomas Concordia

Peter Gene Hernandez, commonly known by his stage name, Bruno Mars, is a man who wears different hats in the entertainment industry. He is a talented and well-established American singer, songwriter, record producer, musician, video director and dancer. Some hits songs in his name are After Last Night, Marry You, When I Was Your Man, and Billionaire.

Who is Bruno Mars?

He is an American entertainer born on 8th October 1985 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the USA, to Peter Hernandez (father) and Bernadette San Pedro Bayot (mother). The American singer was born and raised in a family of six children.

He is famous for his successful music career, characterized by retro showmanship, stage performances, and excellence in a wide range of musical styles. His music genre includes pop, R&B, disco, reggae, funk, rock, and soul.

He is always accompanied by his band, known as the Hooligans, in his performances. They play several musical instruments. But, how much do you know about his personal life?

Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Rich Fury

Who are Bruno Mars' wife and kids?

Who is Bruno Mars married to? The singer is not married. However, he has been in a long-term relationship with Jessica Caban. Who is Jessica Caban? She is an American fashion model and actress. She was born on 13th June 1982 in New York City, New York, USA.

The model was born to Puerto Rican parents and raised in Spanish Harlem. So what does Jessica Caban do for a living? She is a talented fashion model and actress.

Jessica Caban began her career in 2002 after winning the nationwide model search crowing her face of Jennifer Lopez's clothing line, JLO. She has also been featured in several commercials, magazines, and music videos.

As an actress, she has appeared in the following:

2008 to 2011 - Model Latin as Herself

as Herself 2010 - Are You for Great S*x as Thea Gala Larson

as Thea Gala Larson 2016 to 2017 - Jane the Vi*gin as Sonia

The beautiful model won two awards for her role as Thea Gala Larson in Are You for Great S*x. First, she won the best acting performance in a feature film at the Boston International Film Festival. Second, she won the Festival award for the best actress at the Hoboken International Film Festival. She won two awards in 2010.

How did Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban meet?

Model Jessica Caban (L) and recording artist Bruno Mars attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Christopher Polk

The long-term lovers met for the first time in a restaurant in New York City. It was love at first sight as they started dating immediately after their first encounter. The Uptown Funk singer and the fashion model endured a long-distance relationship during their first year of dating as they lived far away from each other.

The following year, the fashion model, who grew up in Harlem, New York, moved in with Bruno Mars in 2012. The couple has been living together in Los Angeles, California, the USA, since then. The adorable couple has a Rottweiler known as Geronimo. Some fans are hopeful that she will become Bruno Mars' wife.

Music inspiration and private life

Over the years, Caban has been a huge source of inspiration for Bruno's music. His romantic yet vivacious songs occasionally reflect his relationship with the fashion model. For instance, the hit song, When I Was Your Man was inspired by the relationship at a time when he was scared of losing her.

Even though the couple's careers have brought them to the limelight, they have chosen to keep their relationship away from the public. Occasionally, the fashion model posts pictures with Bruno on her social media accounts. But on the other hand, he quietly mentions her in most of his interviews.

Jessica Caban and Bruno Mars' baby

Bruno Mars' kids have been a topic on many people's minds. But does Bruno Mars have kids? No, he doesn't have any children. Even though the singer has been in a relationship with the fashion model for 11 years, they have not yet been blessed with any kids.

Over the years of a successful musical career, many people have been curious to find out more about Bruno Mars' wife and kids. Fortunately or unfortunately, the American singer neither has a wife nor kids yet. However, he has been in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Jessica Caban. The duo has been going strong since 2011.

