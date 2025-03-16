A group of Ghanaians from Dormaa have called out the wife of Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife over her recent address on her husband's shooting incident.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

In a video, the angry natives of Dormaa expressed displeasure with the comments made against their paramount chief, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Nana Freduah Agyemang Badu II.

Dormaa natives fume at Kofi Adoma's wife for speaking against Dormaahene. Image source: Kofi TV

Source: Youtube

The Dormaa natives claim Miracle Adom was disrespectful towards their chief during the press conference held on March 13, 2025.

Miracle Adoma, during the press conference vented over how Dormaahene handled her accident at the Kwafie festival.

Miracle who was unhappy with the chief stated that Nana Agyemang Badu had not called to find out how her husband was doing since the accident, and had not also donated to support his treatment.

Her comments did not sit well with the natives of Dormaa who also met on TikTok to address the matter.

The video has since gone viral on social media with over 3,000 views, 2583 likes and 300 comments as of filing this report.

Source: YEN.com.gh