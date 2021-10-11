Sights and sounds from the wedding of Akufo-Addo's daughter has popped up online

The simple wedding ceremony was attended by many dignitaries including Frema Opare

Edwina and Kwabena tied the knot at the Flagstaff House on Saturday, October 9, 2021

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

More photos and videos from the traditional marriage between President Akufo-Addo's daughter Edwina and Maxwell Kofi Jumah's son, Kwabena, have surfaced online.

The new media showed that the wedding was attended by the high and mighty in Ghana's current politics.

Among the attendees was former president John Akyekum Kufour and Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah's wedding photos. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The video showed Kwabena Jumah and Edwina Akufo-Addo taking their first couple dance and also saw them posing for some photos.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Another video saw the newly-married couple in a hearty conversation as they smiled for the cameras.

Reports have it that the duo tied the knot at a simple marriage ceremony at the Flagstaff House on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Many people took to social media to comment about the wedding and also congratulate the first family on the event.

Speaking about marriages, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has said that she has not ruled out marriage in her life and is going to tie the knot when the time is right.

According to the journalist, she is already in a serious relationship with someone and that person would not take kindly to these words.

She went on to say that getting married was not a competition one was expected to partake in at all costs.

The GH One TV star who was speaking in a radio interview said she knew people who are very happy in their marriages and also knew people who are not enjoying married life.

She added that she was not worried that she was still single and said it was tantamount to not being worried because one was not dead.

Source: Yen