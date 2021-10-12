Beautiful Ghanaian radio and TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah has given out a word of advice to media houses in the country

She shared that whiling away the time of interns with unnecessary errands does more harm than good

She pleaded with senior reporters and supervisors in the media space to provide up and coming ones the tools that would help them on their career paths

Well-known Ghanaian journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has recently encouraged media houses to provide learning opportunities for students in internship programs.

In an interview with Afia Amankwah on the Mahyease TV show, the eloquent young personality revealed that top journalists and senior reporters are fond of wasting interns' time with errands, one of which is asking them to buy 'waakye.'

She encouraged that senior colleagues must help the young ones coming up in the media space.

Nana Aba Anamoah, top Ghanaian journalist on the Mahyease Show Photo credit: Mahyease Show/YouTube

Nana said the fact that one encountered challenges in their career paths should not automatically translate to expecting the newer generations to go through the same struggles.

"The fact that you toiled in '1999' does not mean a 20-year-old individual who just began working should be expected to suffer the same way". Make the things you did not get at the beginning of your career available to the young ones to make learning easier, Nana said.

The gorgeous journalist ended by advising young individuals not to be 'fooled' by what takes place on social media.

She encouraged that one must continually add value to their life and be ready for the big break.

Watch the full video below;

