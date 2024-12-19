Ghanaian singer Empress Gifty is mourning the death of her late mother and Kumawood actress

The gospel star couldn't hide her emotions as she performed her latest hit single Watch Me

Her video has caught on social media as fans share their reactions to the singer's grieving period

On December 14, Empress Gifty announced the death of her mum, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan. Since the announcement, scores of colleagues have visited the bereaved singer at home to commiserate with her. A recent video of her singing as she receives sympathisers has surfaced online.

Empress Gifty couldn't control her emotions as she mourned the late Agaaga with her new song Watch Me. Source: EmpressGifty, KingdomHypeMediaDiary

Source: Facebook

In the video, Empress Gifty was seen in a state of grief as she sang the trending song Watch Me with a teary voice.

In the emotional performance, the award-winning singer appeared to be taking solace in the song's comforting lyrics.

She dwelled on the line which references God's love for her when she loses the world. The video has registered nearly a million hits on TikTok in under 24 hours.

Ghanaians react to Empress Gifty's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they weighed in on Empress Gifty's performance.

mama Auge said:

"It's not easy losing a mum who's your best friend; hmmm, I just buried mine two months ago. Jehovah will strengthen you and wipe your tears in these tough moments.

Alice Asante wrote:

"O, my dear Agaga ♥️we remember you always. May God strenghten you. May God be with you 🙏 lts not easy at all. Condolences to you and your family."

lucky Amparo remarked:

"I understand what she is going through,,cos agaga and sis gifty is like best friend,,,,be brave sis."

provisionswura reacted:

"Hha! this pain is unexplainable 😭😭😭😭😭😭 till now I have not recovered I try to be fine 😭😭😭"

YOUNG MUMMY added:

"Is she the only child of Agaga?….if yes then she is going through a lot ooo…hmmmmm."

Obaapa Christy consoles Empress Gifty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh that Obaapa Chisry had been spotted mourning with the bereaved Empress Gifty.

In a video posted by Empress Gifty, Obaapa Christy was seen holding her colleague's hands as she consoled her.

It was an emotional moment for both gospel stars who couldn't hide as they mourn the late Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan.

Source: YEN.com.gh