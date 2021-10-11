I will marry - Nana Aba replies Afia Schwar as she confirms dating in new video

Nana Aba Anamoah has said that she is not ruling marriage out of her life

According to her, she was going to marry when she was ready and felt the time was right

She confirmed dating and said her boyfriend would be angry to even hear Schwar's claims

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has said that she has not ruled out marriage in her life and is going to tie the knot when the time is right.

According to the journalist, she is already in a serious relationship with someone and that person would not take kindly to these words.

She went on to say that getting married was not a competition one was expected to partake in at all costs.

Nana Aba and Afia Schwar. Source: Instagram/ @friendsofnanaaba, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

The GH One TV star who was speaking in a radio interview said she knew people who are very happy in their marriages and also knew people who are not enjoying married life.

She added that she was not worried that she was still single and said it was tantamount to not being worried because one was not dead.

Nana Aba Anamoah was responding to a question thrown at her which allegedly involved Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar's comments.

Afia Schwar is reported to have said that Nana Aba was a pretty lady but was still single due to the fact that she was always 'gossiping' about others.

In response, Nana Aba Anamoah said there was no way Afia Schwar's comments could be taken as facts due to the fact that they are not in constant communication.

In a related development, Afia Schwarzenegger has cautioned Serwaa against Nana Aba, claiming the latter is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

The controversial comic actress vehemently criticised Nana Aba in series of videos, saying she is fond of denigrating others, including her protégé, Serwaa.

In one of the videos uploaded on her Instagram page, Afia Schwar alleges Nana Aba has told people Serwaa is in Turkey for body enhancement surgery.

Afia Schwar mentioned that she got the information from the same source Nana Aba gossiped about her.

In a previous post, the controversial media figure alleged that Nana Aba was behind the infamous Serwaa Snapchat exposé.

