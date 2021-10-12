Afia Schwar has jabbed an alleged NDC member over his comments on Akufo-Addo's daughter's wedding

According to her, the NDC man was speaking out of jealousy, disclosing the past NDC government did same

Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah got married at the Flagstaff House over the weekend

Outspoken TV and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, has torn into an NDC man for criticising President Akufo-Addo's use of the Flagstaff House.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Afia Schwar shared a screenshot from the Facebook page of a purported National Democratic Congress (NDC) party member, Yara Koku about Edwina Akufo-Addo's wedding.

According to the young man's post, the president had turned the seat of government into an event center for weddings and it was quite unacceptable to him.

Yayra Koku's post on Facebook read: "The Presidency is now a Family House for knocking/engagement/wedding ceremonies. The abuse of power in this Akufo-Addo’s government is becoming too much. Imagine this happening under President John Dramani Mahama regime."

However, in reacting to Koku's opinion, Schwar shared his post on her timeline and said the NDC man was just being overly jealous.

According to the award-winning TV personality, the past NDC government also held parties at the seat of government and added that she even attended a number of such functions.

Her Instagram post was captioned: "Jealousy...

How many times did ur party use the State House for bdays...of which I attended a couple

@nakufoaddo enjoy ur time wae...I personally don't like what I hate

And I hate President with No Swag"

Some fans of the comedienne took to the comment section to agree with her while others also begged to differ on her submission.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that photos and videos from the traditional marriage between President Akufo-Addo's daughter Edwina and Maxwell Kofi Jumah's son, Kwabena, surfaced online.

The ceremony was attended by the high and mighty in Ghana's current political and other spheres.

Among the attendees was former president John Akyekum Kufour and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The ceremony is said to have taken place on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

