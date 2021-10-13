Fans shout as Afia Schwar causes massive traffic online with No Bra Day photo

Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to social media to participate in the No Bra Day challenge

The actress and comedian was seen wearing a see-through dress and leaning against a wall

Today, October 13, marks No Bra Day all over the world with women being admonished to have their cleavages checked

Outspoken Ghanaian TV and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar, has dazzled in a beautiful No Bra Day photo to commemorate the day.

The comedian was seen wearing a striped see-through dress as she leaned against the wall and beamed with smiles.

After posting the photo, Afia Schwar sent a very important message to her fellow women.

She wrote: "Get your breast checked. Happy No bra day. #nobraday #breastcancerawareness #queenofcomedygh #queenafiaschwardiary"

Many fans and followers of Afia Schwar took to the comment section to react to the photo.

Source: Yen Ghana