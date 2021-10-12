Mahama has finally accepted Akufo-Addo as president of Ghana

This comes after he together with other key members of the National Democratic Congress refused to acknowledge him when election results were declared

According to Mahama whether he likes it or not Akufo-Addo is the opresidentf Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has finally recognised Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president-elect.

Even though he disputed the results of the 2020 general elections as announced by the Chair of the Electoral Commission, he recognises Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana.

“Even though we disagreed with the election process and the Supreme Court ruling, we all respect him as our president, Mahama said.

“The reality of the fact is that he is our president,” Mahama stressed while speaking at a meeting with Chiefs in the Eastern region as part of his thank you tour on Tuesday, October 12.

More soon..

Source: Yen