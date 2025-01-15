A heartbreaking video of a Ghanaian lady jilting her boyfriend has been trending on social media

In the video, she broke up with her lover because he refused to buy one of her favourite biscuits

The boyfriend said that the biscuit was expensive and beyond his budget so he wouldn't pay for it

A Ghanaian boyfriendhas been served a painful breakup by his girlfriend on some grounds many have found flimsy.

According to narrations in a trending TikTok video, the lady broke up with her lover because he did not buy her favourite biscuit.

A Ghanaian lady breaks up with her boyfriend because of GH¢80 biscuit. Photo credit: @reagan.norman_d.c/TikTok.

While on a date with his girlfriend, the young man, identified as Coolest Kid, was asked by the lady to buy her a biscuit worth GH¢80.

However, Coolest Kid declined the request and said the biscuit was too expensive, offering other cheaper alternatives.

The young man's refusal to buy the biscuit seemed to have infuriated his girlfriend, who walked out on him and called for a breakup.

"Just GH¢80 you can't afford. We are done, please. Stingy boy," she said, leaving Coolest Kid alone on the street in the light.

However, Coolest Kid chased after her, pleading with her to rescind her seemingly irrational decision to cut ties with him.

But the young lady did not budge, as she appeared to have walked away from the scene and the relationship.

Feeling disappointed, the young Ghanaian man also suggested he was done with the relationship.

"You are calling me stingy because I refused to pay GH¢80 for a biscuit, How much do assorted noodles even cost? I'm even done with relationships, if you are done, then go," he said.

Netizens react to Coolest Kid's breakup video

Coolest Kid recorded this heartbreaking encounter with his girlfriend and shared the video on TikTok.

At the time of filing this story, the video had clocked over 45.3k likes and 806 comments.

@clarioncalyx said:

"Masa forget the girl ... if her dad was able to afford why didn't she take the money from her dad."

@Ghost also said:

"Chale forget am she is saying you are stingy because of the money you worked for she no bi serious."

@Garth wrote:

"This is not about stinginess any young guy who has aim won’t buy unless he is financially stable."

@Adjoa mumzkid also wrote:

"I’m even angry at her because her father will not even bother himself to buy that biscuit for her abeg masa leave her she don’t know how life is."

@Ebenezer_Churcher! commented:

"Bruh ebi good to be stingy and use that money build yourself, I'm a proud stingy guy."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

