Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, has made some development projects in his mother's neighbourhood

Lil Win has stated in a viral TikTok video he would outdoor a new house for his mother in January 2025

Social media users have congratulated the actor and musician for always taking good care of his mother

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win, has constructed roads in his mother's neighbourhood as he continues to build a second house for her.

The founder and proprietor of Great Minds International School disclosed in a TikTok video that he spent a day with his architect and supervisors to ensure that everything was done to perfection.

The construction workers used cement and sand to construct the road leading to Lil Win's mom's house, making movement easy for the elderly and schoolchildren during the rainy season.

Lil Win posted the video on TikTok with this caption:

"Spend the day in service with Mom. Moms have given a lot of time to us, so why not make the most of a day with her and give back to the community together? Help as I make my mum proud on the 19th of January 2025 🙏🙏🔥🔥"

Lil Win constructs new roads in Kumasi

Some social media users have applauded Kwadwo Nkansah for bringing development projects to the community and assisting those in need.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to his post.

Watch the video below:

Lil Win shares video of his mom's house

Ghanaian actor Lil Win also previously impressed his followers online after sharing a lovely video of his mother's house.

The wealthy actor and entrepreneur used coloured tiles as final finishing for the one-story building that stood out among the other houses in the community.

Watch the video below:

Lil Win flaunts interior of his home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lil Win and his wife showcasing the luxurious interior of their plush home.

With a big-screen TV, flower pots, framed photos, and a washing sink, the actor's house was well decorated.

Many Ghanaians praised the actor for being a role model for them to work harder and achieve their own dreams.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

