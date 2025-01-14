A Ghanaian man based in the UK has cautioned his fellow countrymen and women against seeking a visitor's visa to travel abroad

Although travel agents tell their clients that they can make a life abroad with a visitor's visa, the UK-based man said it was not possible

The Ghanaian man sent out this warning during an interview on YouTube, which was monitored by many

A UK-based borga has advised Ghanaians back home to avoid relocating abroad on visitor's visas.

Speaking in a TikTok video, the Ghanaian man said there are many consequences that come with travelling abroad with a visitor's visa.

A UK borga warns Ghanaians against travelling abroad with a visitor's visa. Photo credit: @achieve_doctor/TikTok.

Oftentimes, travel agents in Ghana deceive their clients into believing they can survive abroad with visitor visas, claiming that these can later be replaced with a permanent residence permit.

However, according to the man, persons with visitor visas cannot secure permanent residence in the UK.

"The visitor's visa is the only visa that you can't change in this country. They tell you that when you come, you could get a CoS, a work visa, but I'm telling you honestly that you can't change it," he said.

"One of the ways you can live comfortably here is to have a child with a citizen. So if you are a woman, you have a husband and children, and you travelled here through an agent or are about to relocate through the help of an agent on a six-month visitor's visa, I would advise you to leave your husband and find a citizen here to have a child with, he said.

Netiens react to the Ghanaian man's video

Netizens who came across the video of the Ghanaian man thronged the comment section to share their views.

YEN.ccom.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the trending video, which had racked up over 6k likes and 378 comments.

@Larry Smith said:

"Doc what about us who are using visitor visas to come to the UK army."

@On God also said:

"How many Ghanaians in the US, Canada, UK and Europe who have made it went there with work permits? Just try your best to help people in need life has different ways for every individual. I’m humble."

@TINKA wrote:

"Hmm some told me to pay GHS 1 million (10 billion cedis) for everything please it is too much or it’s normal? Because my mom is the one who said she would help me to pay. Please should I pay or not?"

@k four Landy also wrote:

"My brother is saying the true please listen to him before visit visa was okey but now it wont work wisdom speaking."

Ghanaians cautioned against buying CoS

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a UK-based man cautioned Ghanaians against paying agents money for a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) as some of them may not be genuine.

According to him, there are many Ghanaians in the UK struggling to secure jobs because they travelled on questionable sponsorship visas.

The Ghanaian man made these remarks while speaking to DJ Nyami in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh.

