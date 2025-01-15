In the dynamic world of sports, the role of parents is often overlooked. However, behind every successful athlete, there's usually a supportive and influential parent. For Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, his mother, Veronica Gutiérrez, is a pillar in his life, influencing his career and character. Explore the life of Devin Booker's mom.

Devin Booker's mom, Veronica Gutiérrez, is a Mexican-American cosmetologist and make-up artist. She gained global recognition when she was spotted cheering for her son during his basketball matches on multiple occasions. What's her life story, and what's her influence on his son's basketball career?

Profile summary

Full name Veronica Gutiérrez Gender Female Place of birth Puerto Rico Current residence United States of America Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Children 3 Occupation Cosmetologist, make-up artist

Veronica Gutiérrez's bio

Devin Booker’s mom was born in Puerto Rico, but her father was originally from Los Nogales, Mexico. Nonetheless, there is no information on her exact birthplace, birthday, schooling, or other background information since she has not yet made these available to the public.

What is Devin Booker's mom's ethnicity?

Veronica is of Hispanic ethnicity, with Mexican roots. However, his son (Booker) is of mixed ethnicity because his father is of African-American ethnicity.

Who is Veronica Gutiérrez's husband?

Devin Booker's mom has never been married and, hence, never had a husband. However, she co-parented with her baby daddy, Melvin Booker, to raise their son Devin. In addition, she never married the father of her other two children and prefers to keep her love life private.

Veronica Gutiérrez's children

Veronica Gutiérrez is a mother of three. Her firstborn, Davon Wade, was born on 17 February 1993. He is 31 years old as of January 2025, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Davon graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in Business Administration and works as a real estate broker in Arizona.

He also serves on the board of directors for Phoenix Suns Charities, contributing millions of dollars to Arizona organisations focused on basketball initiatives, education, career development, recreation, and healthcare.

Around 1995 and 1996, Veronica met Melvin Booker, a professional American basketball player, at the Continental Basketball Association's Grand Hoops. They had a brief relationship, which led to her pregnancy with her second child, Devin Armani Booker.

Devin was born on 30 October 1996 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States. He is 28 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. Devin followed in his father's footsteps and ventured into basketball. He plays for the Phoenix Suns of the NBA as a shooting guard.

Veronica Gutiérrez's youngest child, Mya Renee Powell, was born in 2002. She is about 23 years old as of 2025. Mya has 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, also called DiGeorge syndrome. When Devin Booker was named a Special Olympics Global Ambassador in April 2020, he said in a statement:

I've celebrated the accomplishments and witnessed the challenges my sister Mya has experienced as a person with intellectual disabilities. She motivates me every day, and I'm humbled to be part of the Special Olympics.

Are Devin Booker's parents still married?

Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutiérrez have never been married to each other. The two co-parented Devin, though Veronica spent more time with him during childhood due to his father's professional basketball career.

Once Devin Booker's dad retired from professional basketball, he settled back in his hometown in Mississippi. He encouraged Veronica, who was staying with Devin in Grandville, Michigan, to send their son to Mississippi, hoping to help him grow as a basketball player.

Veronica allowed Devin to go to Mississippi, a surprising decision because Devin had not spent much time with his father since he played international basketball in Asia and Europe. Furthermore, only Veronica had raised Devin all those years.

While in Mississippi, Devin attended Moss Point High School and immediately stood out from the rest. After an excellent varsity season at Moss Point, he enrolled at the University of Kentucky. He is now a Kentucky Wildcat, winning the SEC Sixth Man of the Year Award. At 18, the Phoenix Suns chose him with the 13th overall pick.

FAQs

Devin Booker's mom, Veronica Gutiérrez, is a Mexican-American make-up artist and cosmetologist. She has three children and has been a source of support and encouragement in their lives.

