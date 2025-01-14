A young Ghanaian man has landed himself in trouble for allegedly engaging in some criminal activities against his church

The accused person reportedly siphoned a huge amount of money from the church, where he worked as a secretary

He has reportedly been arrested and kept in custody by the Ghana Police Service for further investigations

A 25-year-old Ghanaian man has allegedly stolen a whopping GH¢300,000 from a church he works for as a secretary.

According to a report by the Crusading Guide newspaper, the young man, identified as Kofi Boadi Hayford, used his position as secretary to siphon the church's resources.

The reports further explained that the church secretary, currently in police custody, allegedly made away with the money to support a male partner, whom he was reported to be involved in an amorous relationship with.

Kofi Boadi purportedly gave part of the money to his alleged gay partner, identified as Douglas Agyim-Boateng, for his tuition fee abroad

Besides this, he also allegedly sponsored Douglas Agyim-Boateng to travel and other expenses to Canada.

The leadership of the church discovered the secretary's nefarious activities and reported same to the police who nabbed him for further investigation

Kofi Boadi Hayford is said to be married with children and also engaged in extra-marital affairs with his alleged gay partner.

Ghanaians react to Kofi Bondi's arrest

The news of Kofi Bondi's alleged criminal activity and subsequent arrest has gone viral on social media, particularly X.

While others found the whole incident hilarious, many also questioned how he got access to the church's accounts to siphon the money

@AkumagloJoseph said:

"Is the church money on a table top? Who signed the cheque?"

@KwamePsalm also said:

"They would’ve settled it in the church They took it to court because of the gay partner involved had he used it even to sponsor a different woman, they would’ve asked him to pay and excommunicate him.Gay paaa de3 wo beko jail Gh churches and hypocrisy."

@KwamePsalm replied:

"If it was a woman involved they would’ve blamed it on the devil and settle it in the church."

@HRHDukeofMK commented:

"Are we seriously suggesting that, had this accused Church Secretary spent the money on sponsoring a female partner, it would’ve been considered a lesser crime?"

@SuroNyameNipa also commented:

"You can’t cash money from the church without the notice of the head pastor or board. It lacks details."

@Qwabena16 replied:

"No actually you can. Do you think a pastor is a CEO? He’s a man of God, his work is limited to that. The secretary or financial secretary is basically in control of all of church money. That’s how churches operate. I’ve structured and worked with many so trust me there’s no board."

Accountant jailed for stealing GH¢40K

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that an accountant was jailed for using money belonging to the Ghana Police Church to stake a bet.

The 32-year-old man, named Edward Unicorn was arrested and sentenced to two-year imprisonment by a court in Accra.

Speaking in court during the hearing of his case, Edward blamed his criminal act on his betting addiction.

