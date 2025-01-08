Abu Trica, in a video that surfaced on social media, counted numerous stacks of dollar notes, showing Ghanaians how wealthy he was

In the video, the Swedru businessman who was in the company of a friend happily counted the notes which were neatly arranged on a table

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were impressed by the level of wealth the popular businessman had amassed

Popular Swedru businessman Abu Trica has gone viral after a video of him counting stacks of neatly arranged dollar notes surfaced on social media.

The wealthy young man who has become known for his extravagant displays of wealth left many people who saw the video in awe.

The young businessman stood behind a table with multiple stacks of dollar notes in the video. Beside him was a friend, who appeared equally delighted as Abu Trica counted the bundles of cash.

How Abu Trica became famous

Abu Trica, a social media sensation, has gained popularity largely due to his love for flaunting his riches. The comments section of the video was flooded with admiration, as many Ghanaians expressed awe at his remarkable level of wealth. Some Ghanaians described the display as inspiring as they hoped to achieve such a level of success someday.

This is not the first time the businessman has made waves online. A few months ago, Abu Trica grabbed attention when he purchased a Lamborghini Urus, one of the most powerful and luxurious SUVs in the world. The high-end car added to his impressive collection, including a sleek BMW i8.

Abu Trica’s love for showcasing his wealth has made him a household name in Ghana. His social media pages, especially Facebook, often featured videos and photos of him surrounded by luxury items, from expensive cars to large sums of money.

Abu Trica's wealth triggers reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mike_young7 Mickey said:

"At this point a dey want pass somewhere sef."

Íčë bëë said:

"This Abu trica koraaa what work he dey do aa."

stoneboutique123 commented:

"Den terni...keep winning with trica."

Don Bluze said:

"You are in Ghana but you chop dollars. how did you get them?"

RoyalMonies commented:

"You think you’re flexing until they start looking through how you got the racks. Stay low key and learn from hushpuppy mistake. Calm advice."

dzata jake wrote:

"This guy dey count money pass eco bank teller.😂"

Rich commented:

"You people go do saa na FBI come search for him what's that."

FLYAR said:

"Boys on no cashout limit."

Horic shares cash

Another businessman has shown how rich he is but in a different way. Car dealer Horic Autos, in a video that surfaced online, went around giving petty traders cash.

YEN.com.gh reported that one of the beneficiaries of his benevolence was a lady who sold bread by the roadside. She was given a large sum of money by Horic.

The video sparked widespread elation as fans praised the young man's kindness.

