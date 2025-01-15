A Ghanaian mother was left in disbelief after her two daughters turned down the idea of relocating to their homeland

The woman wanted her kids to return to Ghana for two years so they could learn and understand the country's culture

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the decision taken by the daughters

A video of a Ghanaian woman based in Italy arguing with her two daughters has gone viral online.

This comes after she expressed her plan to send her daughters to live in Ghana for two years.

A Ghanaian woman is left distraught after her two kids turn her request to return to their homeland. Photo credit: @rose_mensah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which has gone viral and was sighted on TikTok, showed the elderly Ghanaian woman explaining to her kids that the trip to West Africa was aimed at helping them learn about their culture and roots.

She added that she wanted them to have the chance to also meet and bond with family members back home.

"I want you to go back and improve your Twi. Also, you will get the opportunity to visit your grandmother in the village and engage in farming."

Daughters refuse to go home to Ghana

The girls, without hesitation, told their mother outright that they were not going to relocate to Ghana for whatever reasons she was giving.

One of the girls, taken aback, asked if their mother was trying to act funny by suggesting they leave Italy for Ghana.

They said their decision not to return to the West African country was due to the lack of amenities like potable water.

"We are not going; you cannot force us. You are even funny, we will not go to a place where there is no water," the girls told their mother.

Reactions to relocating the kids to Ghana

Social media users who took to the video's comments section shared their opinions, with some opining that asking the girls born abroad to live in Ghana for two years was bad.

ONYANKOPON KRAKYE added:

"Straight from aborokyire to Ghana akuraa ase, this is indefinite suspension."

Hamidu porgoudian wrote:

"Ma won Nkyen nsuo mom. wo bete TWI."

Yaw dwarkwaa wrote:

"I am surprised over the move by the girls not to come to Ghana."

abchambo5 indicated:

"Please mama,two years is too much."

Dabie Stephen added:

"Please is very good but 2 years is too much they are students in Palermo."

St Derrick added:

"But they’re already in Ghana cos Palermo is equally as ghana like alabar asowase and sawaaba n aboabo n moshie zongo."

Father advises son to avoid Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian father got people talking after warning his son not to return to the country.

He stated that he told his son, who got a scholarship to study abroad, to avoid returning, even for important events.

The father concluded by explaining that his advice to his son was premised on the hardship faced by many Ghanaians.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

