Influencer Ama Burland has shared her views on the controversial list that TikToker Sena made, ranking her as the richest Ghanaian influencer

In the video, Ama Burland spoke about why she blocked the TikToker and advised her about being a great influencer

Many people sided with Ama's opinion in the video, as they shared their views on the matter in the comments

Famous Ghanaian influencer Ama Burland has explained why she clocked viral Ghanaian TIkToker Sena after she made a controversial video ranking the richest influencers in the country.

Ama Burland addresses claims

On her TikTok page, Ama Burland explained that fellow influencer Gisela Amponsah sent her Sena's video, and other followers tagged her in the comments of Sena's post in which she ranked her number one on the list of richest Ghanaian influencers.

Ama owned up to blocking the TikToker after Sena made a video saying that one of the influencers on her list had blocked her on the entertainment platform.

Ama said she did not block her after the first video because she assumed she just wanted to do her video and chase clout. However, she blocked her after she made a second video.

Explaining why she blocked her after the second video, the Rants Bants and Confession podcast cohost noted that it was due to the insults she received from social media users.

"People insulted me a lot. Some people said I had paid her to come and do the video and rank me number one. People were saying a lot of crazy stuff. Since she did not know that was going to be the outcome, but she did another video of the same ranking again in less than 12 hours putting me at number one again," she said.

The famous Ghanaian influencer noted that she expected Sena to move on from that content after receiving over 400,000 views and thousands of likes.

The Chef It Up host complained about the content, saying that Sena set her up for people to troll her, considering the fact that she was focused on minding her business.

"When you want to become an influencer, and you want to get clout off of something, you should know the type of things you are posting. Because there are certain contents that will let certain brands call you and give you respect, and there are certain types of content that you post that you are like this is not an influencer. This is a troll account or some meme account."

Meanwhile, as of the time this report was written, Sena had deleted the four videos from her TikTok page, @sena__.aa. The videos were similar to her ranking the richest Ghanaian influencers, talking about being blocked, and addressing the controversies surrounding her viral video.

Reactions to Ama Burland's video

Below are the opinions of social media users on Ama Burland's explanation of why she blocked the TikToker Sena:

Joel Bortey 🇬🇭 said:

"Hmm I agree. It’s already a problematic content and repetition is going to be causing more issues."

ALMED © said:

"They should do the male version so i will have something to say 🤣🤣 i want drama in my life small."

Ama Darkoah said:

"Your feelings are valid don’t allow social media to take that from you."

Janice | Lifestyle Creator 📸 said:

"Just saw her other video saying you should have contacted her😭😭did she contact you before putting your name on the list?"

Emefah Victoria said:

Ama Burland don’t be bothered wai, maybe she just likes you that much

D’Studios said:

"The fact that she said you should have texted her to bring the post down instead of blocking her I said ei some people are entitled oo 😂."

Video of Sena's favourite influencers

