An old woman has shown her dissatisfaction at the way a Nigerian airport is being run by officials

The woman said that the sum of N500 was charged before she could use a trolley she needed when she arrived at the airport

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video disagreed with her that other airports in the world do not charge for such service

A video posted by Nigerian Comedienne Helen Paul has shown an old woman lamenting the affairs of the Nigerian international airport.

She said when she got to the airport it was raining heavily. The woman added that the sum of N500 was charged to use a trolley.

Many Nigerians disagreed with her submission. Photo source: @itshelenpaul

Source: Instagram

The AC is bad also

The woman added that everywhere she has been around the world, she has never had to pay such as taxes could cover the cost.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The traveller stated that while she was queuing at the immigration stand, they kept them on their feet and the air conditioning was also bad.

Watch her video below:

Many disagreed

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

atinukekotun said:

"No free trolleys at the airports. Watch your oyinbo narration very well."

oluwaremz said:

"Jfk trolley isn't free o."

forbes_nurse said:

"Not even free in America. $6 in New York, $8 in Chicago."

princelatoy01 said:

"It’s not free to use the airport carts even the United States you swipe your card."

ayabaokunoye said:

"That’s not true. Trolleys are not free in every airport."

evemikky said:

"Let's talk about the dilapidated building as soon as you are alight from the plane. The air-condition na no go area."

Kind driver returns money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian bus driver, Emmanuel Eluu, carrying passengers from the Murtala Muhammed Airport was praised for returning the sum of $40,000 (N16,442,000) left in his vehicle.

It was gathered that the development was disclosed in a statement put out by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) on Wednesday, September 1.

The same media said that apart from the dollars, bundles of local currencies, pieces of jewellery, and other valuables worth millions of naira were found in the vehicle.

Source: Yen News