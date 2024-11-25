Lil Win has flaunted a customised BMW after crashing his Mercedes-Benz in a tragic accident months ago

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has unveiled a customised BMW months after surviving a serious accident involving his Mercedes-Benz.

Lil Win flaunts an expensive BMW after crashing his Mercedes-Benz months earlier. Photo source: lilwin

The Kumawood star shared a video on his TikTok account, showcasing the new vehicle decorated with artwork from his award-winning film A Country Called Ghana.

The crash happened on May 25, 2024, when Lil Win was on his way to the premiere of the film. The accident left him hospitalised, and the Benz he had recently bought was severely damaged.

In the TikTok video, the actor proudly displayed his new BMW, impressing his fans and followers.

Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, praising the actor’s recovery and encouraging him to drive safely. Many fans reminded him to take good care of the vehicle to avoid another accident.

Lil Win's BMW sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mornu mercy said:

"Congratulations dear go higher."

Luck Derry wrote:

"Please where is your benz??"

EAGLE-LION reacted:

"Bro, this time around, becareful in ur driving."

effahjames541 commented:

"Weezy no one on this Earth can pull you down bro. Who Jah bless no one....... add it bro. Aim high go higher."

lnyymorgan reacted:

"The real super Star ✨ #kojo #Nkansah Lil Win 💪🏽🐐🥰🗽 the best ever #wezzy empire 🛫💪🏽 to the whole world 🌎❤❤❤ the real Lord will keep you."

King fresh said:

"A country called ghana. 😁🥰"

Lil Win celebrates his students

The Kumawood actor recently celebrated another milestone as students who were products of his school aced their BECE.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the actor was paid a surprise visit by former pupils of his Great Minds International School.

Lil Win inquired about the students' BECE exam results and was proud upon hearing the high marks the students scored.

