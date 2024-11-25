Agya Koo's daughter, Maame Brago, in an interview, looked all grown-up as she spoke about her musical talent

The veteran actor's daughter shared that she began singing at age five before pursuing a music career at 10

Maame Brago added that she regularly dreams of performing at a big music event and receiving big cheers

Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo's daughter, Maame Brago, showed her massive physical transformation as she spoke about her musical talent.

Agya Koo's daughter speaks about musical talent

In an interview with blogger De Godson TV, Maame Brago shared that she began singing at age five before pursuing a music career at 10.

Agya Koo's daughter noted that she began writing songs about sweets and her classmates at seven.

She said her musical journey began in school when her classmates convinced her to participate in an annual Christmas singing competition.

Maame Brago noted that her mother initially thought she was pursuing music as a hobby and disapproved of it when they lived together in the same home.

She said that her mother used to take away her books, which contained 14 songs she had written at a young age, to get her to spend time outdoors as she felt she was wasting her time with music.

The Kumawood veteran actor's daughter added that she regularly dreams of performing at big music events, where a large crowd cheers her name while on stage.

Maame Brago stirs reactions

Some Ghanaians thronged to social media to marvel at her physical transformation, while others praised her for her musical talent. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

victoriaaduku commented:

"Her father sings too. So she got it from him."

Appiatus 1realwisa@ said:

"But the girl fine ooh."

um_real Debbie commented:

"Keep it up, my love. You have been missed."

DHBless said:

"Yhhh, no wonder cos Agya Koo too sings."

DREAM commented:

"Yeah, that’s Agya Koo’s daughter."

Shatta Rhapsody said:

"What a beautiful girl! 🥰🥰🥰."

Richie commented:

"Herr Agya Koo get beautiful gal paa..christ...🥰."

