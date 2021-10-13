Nigerians through GSF have risen up to help a new mother who was stranded in the hospital because she was owing

The mother who delivered through CS needed to pay N400,000, an amount none of her family members could come up with

In a new update, the NGO revealed that the bill was totally cleared, and the woman is free to join her family

A young Nigerian lady was detained in the hospital for over three weeks because she could not pay the medical bill of N400,000 which was incurred after she gave birth through an operation.

Sharing a video of her, an NGO called Givers Supportive Foundation (GSF) said that her bricklayer husband and other family members have been running around trying to raise the money.

The woman's bill was cleared. Photo source: @gsf_foundation

Source: Instagram

They never planned for an operation

It should be noted that the family never planned for a CS but she had to undergo it when it became really necessary.

Hours after the organisation shared a short clip of the mother crying for help, the outfit posted that people gave towards her welfare and the bill was cleared.

Watch the clip where she asked for help below:

After the bill was paid, GSF posted this:

Reactions from social media users

Below are some of the reactions:

eunique_eunice said:

"Thank God."

citiseekerstravel said:

"Ooh thank you Jesus! God bless you my man! I will continue to support your good work financially and with prayers!"

azemoborgregoryfoundation said:

"If only humanity can be inspired to give then we can create a world where no one lives in lack. God bless the good works."

ajolujeetiennette said:

"Waooooooh, we are grateful sir. God bless you oooh."

iam.modupe said:

"More blessings upon you @gsf_foundation."

Two other mothers helped

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a heartwarming video emerged on social media in which two Nigerian women could not control their outburst of emotion after a foundation helped them in paying their hospital bills.

In the hospital ward, the two mothers who carried their babies in their hands were told that GSF would be clearing the bills.

The women immediately went down on their knees after hearing the good news and tears of joy flowed freely.

Source: Yen