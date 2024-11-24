A video circulating on social media features a Ghanaian woman offering advice to her fellow ladies about love and relationships

In the video, she stressed the importance of self-respect and encouraged women to let go of relationships where their love is not reciprocated

Netizens who saw the video were touched by her message and expressed their views in the comments section

The woman argues that forcing oneself on someone who doesn’t love them back is not the way to true love.

She stresses that the best way to love someone is to let them go and allow them to find happiness elsewhere.

By doing so, women can maintain their self-respect and open themselves up to the possibility of finding someone who truly values them.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh