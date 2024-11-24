Ghanaian Lady Reminds Ladies Of Self-Worth: “Let Go If He Doesn't Love You”
- A video circulating on social media features a Ghanaian woman offering advice to her fellow ladies about love and relationships
- In the video, she stressed the importance of self-respect and encouraged women to let go of relationships where their love is not reciprocated
- Netizens who saw the video were touched by her message and expressed their views in the comments section
The woman argues that forcing oneself on someone who doesn’t love them back is not the way to true love.
She stresses that the best way to love someone is to let them go and allow them to find happiness elsewhere.
By doing so, women can maintain their self-respect and open themselves up to the possibility of finding someone who truly values them.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh