Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has been graced by countless talented African footballers who have left an indelible mark on English football

These players have not only contributed to their respective teams’ successes but have also elevated the standard of the league as a whole

Here are the top seven African players in Premier League history, highlighting their achievements, accolades, and unforgettable moments

Since the Premier League's inception in 1992, African players have made a significant impact on English football.

From thrilling individual performances to historic team successes, African stars have shaped the league’s narrative over the past three decades.

Africa has supplied hundreds of footballers to the Premier League since its inception in 1992. Photos: Robbie Jay Barratt/Ian MacNicol/Rico Brouwer.

As the African Cup of Nations continues to highlight the continent's footballing prowess, it's clear that players from nations like Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Egypt have been integral to the league's success.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the seven best African players to have graced the Premier League.

7. Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez was a key figure in one of the most remarkable stories in Premier League history. The Algerian winger helped Leicester City secure a stunning Premier League title in the 2015/16 season, becoming the first Algerian to win a Premier League medal.

Mahrez's dazzling performances earned him the PFA Player of the Year award after he scored 17 goals and contributed 10 assists in 37 appearances.

His subsequent move to Manchester City saw him evolve into one of the league's most consistent and dangerous attackers.

With his exceptional first touch and ability to cut inside and create goals, Mahrez continues to be a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's team, maintaining his reputation as one of the most skillful players in the world.

6. Nwankwo Kanu

Nwankwo Kanu's journey to Premier League stardom took a bit of a winding road. After winning multiple trophies in the Netherlands with Ajax and enduring a tough stint at Inter Milan, Kanu made a £4.15m move to Arsenal in 1999.

His impact was immediate, with the Nigerian forward helping Arsenal win two Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his time at the club. His finest individual moment came in a memorable 15-minute hat-trick against Chelsea, where he turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win.

Kanu's skill, vision, and composure in front of goal made him one of the most beloved African players in Premier League history. Later, he enjoyed success at West Brom and Portsmouth, where he helped the latter lift the 2008 FA Cup.

5. Michael Essien

Known for his powerful and tireless presence in midfield, Michael Essien was a key figure in Chelsea’s dominance during the mid-2000s.

After joining the Blues from Lyon for a then-club record £24.4m in 2005, Essien made an immediate impact, winning the club’s Player of the Year award in 2007, alongside the club's Goal of the Season prize.

A versatile midfielder with an eye for spectacular goals, Essien helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the coveted Champions League trophy in 2012.

Although injuries eventually took their toll, Essien remains one of the most influential African midfielders to ever play in the Premier League.

4. Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane’s journey in the Premier League began with Southampton, where he made an instant impact, including scoring the fastest-ever Premier League hat-trick in just 2 minutes and 56 seconds against Aston Villa.

His move to Liverpool in 2016 took his game to another level. Mane became a key player in one of the most feared attacking trios in recent history, alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

His tireless work ethic, pace, and finishing helped Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, and several other trophies under Jurgen Klopp.

Mane's contributions at Anfield earned him widespread admiration, and his departure for Bayern Munich in 2022 marked the end of a golden era for the club.

3. Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure’s arrival at Manchester City in 2010 marked the beginning of a new era for the club. The Ivorian midfielder was instrumental in City’s transformation into one of the top clubs in England, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in his first season.

Toure’s dominance in the middle of the park was most evident during the 2013/14 season when he netted 24 goals and led City to the Premier League title.

His ability to control the game, score key goals, and break up opposition attacks made him one of the most formidable midfielders in Premier League history.

Toure won three Premier League titles and several other domestic trophies during his time at City, cementing his legacy as one of the league's best.

2. Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba's first season at Chelsea was underwhelming, but he soon became one of the Premier League’s most feared strikers.

The Ivorian forward’s physicality, technical ability, and knack for scoring in big moments made him a legend at Stamford Bridge.

Drogba scored 157 goals in 341 Premier League matches, with his most iconic moment coming in the 2012 Champions League final, where he scored the equalizer and then converted the winning penalty to secure Chelsea’s first-ever European Cup. Drogba also helped Chelsea win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and three League Cups.

His second stint at the club saw him add another Premier League title to his collection, further cementing his status as one of the league’s greatest forwards.

1. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's Premier League career began with a disappointing spell at Chelsea, but his time in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma rejuvenated his career. When Liverpool signed him in 2017, Salah became an instant sensation.

He scored an astounding 32 goals in 36 Premier League matches during his first season, breaking numerous records along the way.

Since then, Salah has maintained his elite level of performance, becoming Liverpool's talisman and one of the most consistent goal-scorers in Premier League history.

His ability to turn games with moments of magic, his speed, and his clinical finishing make him one of the most unstoppable players in world football.

With several individual awards, a Premier League title, and a Champions League victory, Salah's legacy as one of the Premier League’s best African players is firmly established.

