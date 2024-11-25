A young Ghanaian man was unhappy when he received campaign messages urging him to vote for NPP’s Dr Bawumia

He called the MTN call centre to express his dissatisfaction and cited the government’s poor economic record as one reason he would not vote for the NPP

Several social media users who watched the video supported the young man and encouraged him to vote for the party he wants

A young Ghanaian man expressed his unhappiness with the campaign messages he receives on his phone, imploring him to vote for the New Patriotic Party’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 election.

The young man questioned the call centre agent about why he received messages asking him to vote for the governing NPP’s flagbearer when he firmly believed that the party had failed to grow the economy during their time in office.

In a video posted by @eddie_wrt on X, the young man complained about inflation and increased prices of most items, including SIM cards.

“In 2016, I bought an MTN SIM card for GH₵1.60 is now selling at GH₵100. If this happened under NPP, why are you sending me messages to vote for them? I thought you were a network for the nation and not for NPP. If you disapprove, NPP can’t send me such messages.”

Netizens support man who called MTN centre

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@chiiksy said:

“But sim is not 100 cedis or which sim?😂 It's about 30 cedis I think.”

@askghmedia wrote:

“He should keep his cool... “This too shall pass!” - In Addo Deezy’s voice 😂.”

@Dawson_Blaud said:

“He has a point tho’ 😪However, you could just ignore the message aii 😅.”

@Lechiboroni wrote:

“My friend it’s either you go back for your 1.50 or sell your SIM card if you vex 😹😒😏😏nne3 Okyere 👻👻.”

@brown_studio7 said:

“They deserve more than this😂.”

@Briscohood wrote:

“I have been receiving same messages from them but they will deny not having anything to do with what just happened and that they are sorry . Meanwhile they have been paid to do . We are not even safe with them having most of our information.”

Man gives Akufo-Addo a stern look

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man gave President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo a stern look at a funeral ceremony in Kumasi.

Although no one knew why his eyes were fixated on the President then, the young man looked at Akufo-Addo until he was out of sight.

Several people on social media shared their thoughts in the comment section.

