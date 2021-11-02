Following the arrest of Obinna Iyiegbu, the socialite popularly known as Obi Cubana by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerians on social media have reacted to the latest development.

While many people condemned the arrest of the socialite, others said that he should face the law if he is guilty of what he is being accused.

Nigerians have reacted over the arrest of Obi Cubana by EFCC. Photo: Obi Cubana

Source: Instagram

Here are reactions from social media on the arrest.

Christian Bekwele Worlu

"I said it. When I heard of Obi Cubana I told my wife that he has made a very big mistake. Nigeria Government led by Buhari doesn't like good things and they dislike to hear that the youths are doing well. I told my wife that before December he will be invited for questioning/Arrest."

Shedrach Nathaniel

"Very easy! But nobody from EFCC invited or investigated Abba Kyari's alleged fraud and abuse of office as revealed by FBI. Ganduje is still a governor. Buhari's kid allegedly gave out latest iPhone as souvenirs during weddings. There are so many injustices in their pursuits of justice."

Henry Ezeugwu Jr.

"He was invited just for questioning, there's big different between arrest and invitation for questioning. E money was once invited just like this when the police alleged that he maltreats his police escort, he later came out. Let's stop hyping this issue and focus on other Nigerian problems."

Vivian Achigasim

"Pathetic money launderers called leaders. Why didn't EFCC arrest the oba that was found with casket of money in his palace during the last end SARS protest. I detest the level tribalism in this nation. The surge of prejudice in the country is annoying."

Shola Taiwo

"Could someone please tell me where Buhari son works, his salary and where they get the money for their lavish wedding? Jungle country!!! Nonsense!"

