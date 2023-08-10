Lufthansa pilots receive pay hikes to fight inflation

The pay hike for Lufthansa pilots was the latest hefty wage agreement in Europe's top economy as workers battle fast-rising prices. Photo: Daniel SLIM / AFP/File

Lufthansa pilots are to receive pay rises totalling 18 percent in the coming years, with the German airline saying Thursday it would bring "stability" after strikes over surging inflation.

It was the latest hefty wage agreement in Europe's top economy as workers battle fast-rising prices, although there have been concerns the deals could add to upward pressure on inflation.

The German flag carrier was hit by pilot and ground staff walkouts in 2022 that crippled operations, although the pilots had suspended strikes since late last year.

Union Cockpit announced that Lufthansa pilots had voted in favour of an agreement it struck with the airline last week.

The airline said it comprised staggered pay rises until the end of 2026, amounting to an increase of least 18 percent of basic salary.

It also included a one-off payment up to a maximum of 3,000 euros ($3,300).

In addition, there was an agreement on working conditions with improvements such as more predictable time off, Lufthansa said.

"This new collective agreement provides additional operational stability, reliability for customers and a sound planning foundation for Lufthansa for the years ahead," said airline board member Michael Niggemann.

Cockpit president Stefan Herth welcomed the decision by pilots to back the "compromise" after a year and a half of negotiations.

"Today's approval of the collective agreements creates reliability for pilots, Lufthansa and, last but not least, our passengers," he said in a statement.

The union represents some 5,200 Lufthansa pilots.

The deal comes with the airline rebounding strongly from a severe downturn during the coronavirus pandemic, as demand for air travel booms.

