Former Manchester United and Barcelona star Memphis Depay has arrived in Ghana for holidays

The Holland forward attended a juvenile boxing event in the Ghanaian capital on Friday evening

Depay, who last played for Atletico Madrid in Europe, now plies his trade in Brazil with Corinthias

Dutch forward Memphis Depay has been spotted in Accra as he arrives for the holidays.

The Corinthians winger helped his side finish seventh in the Brazilian league after joining them in the summer transfer window.

Depay left Europe after playing for some of the best clubs including Manchester United, Lyon and Barcelona.

Memphis Depay spotted watch juvenile boxing in Accra following return to Ghana. Photo: Twitter/ @theyawofosu.

Source: Twitter

The ex-PSV player mostly spends his vacation in Ghana, and every year, the forward gets involved in various events in Ghana, including philanthropic work.

In a video shared on social media, Depay is seen enjoying himself at a juvenile boxing championship in Accra.

The tournament, which paraded some of the best young fighters in Accra, lived up to expectations, with boxing fans coming out in numbers to support the event.

Depay is expected to spend a few more weeks in the country before he leaves for Europe to begin preparations for the new season in Brazil.

The former Manchester United could make a donation to the Cape Coast Special School, as he does annually when he visits.

Depay proud of Ghanaian roots

Depay was born in the Netherlands to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother, but it took him years to fully comprehend his African heritage.

During his visits to the country, Depay learnt more about his culture and he is proud to be an Ashanti.

“The blood that I carry is from the Ashanti Region; actually, it’s a tribe in Ghana that is powerful; we are warriors,” he said, as quoted by GBC Online.

"This discovery has not only given him a sense of pride but also a deeper understanding of his identity. The Ashanti tribe, known for its rich history and warrior spirit, has provided Depay with a newfound strength and sense of belonging."

Fan gifts Nico Williams fufu powder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian fan travelled to Spain to gift Nico Williams fufu powder following his performance against Real Madrid.

The Spanish-Ghanaian winger helped Athletic Bilbao beat the European champions in La Liga to extend their red-hot run.

Nico is younger brother to Ghana international Inaki Williams.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh