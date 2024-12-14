Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has dropped the details of her upcoming Guinness World Record longest-singing marathon

In a social media post, Afua Asantewaa noted that the much-anticipated event will come off in December

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have called for the event to be called off, explaining why in various social media posts

Afua Asantewaa, who recently embarked on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest singing marathon, has announced that she will contest the disapproval of her initial attempt.

Despite the setback, Asantewaa remains determined and is again gearing up to bring a festive spirit to the country.

Afua Asantewaa is speaking on the date for her upcoming sing-a-thon

Source: Instagram

After Guinness World Records did not recognise her first attempt, Asantewaa opened up about her decision to challenge the disqualification.

She has now provided further details, sharing the date and venue for her renewed effort to break the record.

Asantewaa’s new attempt will occur from December 21 to 25 at the Heroes Park Annex in Kumasi. The event promises to be a vibrant celebration, with the Ghanaian media personality aiming to lift the nation's spirits through her marathon performance.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Afua Asantewaa's second attempt

Netizens who saw the post about Afua Asantewaa's second GWR attempt expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

Stop Afua Asantewaa's second sing-a-thon attempt

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man had asked President-elect John Dramani Mahama to halt the upcoming sing-a-thon attempt.

In a video, he noted that the incoming president needed to preserve his reputation by stopping the renowned media personality's attempt to break the Guinness World Record.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions; some agreed with him, while others did not.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh