The Bawumia Campaign Team's director of communications, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has blamed low voter turnout for the New Patriotic Party’s loss in the 2024 elections.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party's members did not turn up in large numbers during the elections, which was the party’s devastating loss.

The Bawumia Team's Director of Communications, Miracles Aboagye, says the party would have given the NDC a run for their money had its support base shown up in their numbers.

Speaking on JoyNews, he compared the votes the party won in 2020 to the votes it got in 2024 to buttress his point.

He explained that whereas the NPP got 145,000 votes in the Ahafo region in 2020, it had 113,000 in 2024. The NDC, on the other hand, got 116,000 votes in 2020 and 130,000 votes in 2024.

Miracles said that in Accra, the NPP got 1,253,179 votes in 2020, and the NDC had 1,326,489. However, the NPP got only 681,000 votes in 2024, about half of what it got in 2020.

Meanwhile, Alhassan Suhuyini, the Tamale North Member of Parliament, blamed the NPP’s defeat on their poor performance in office.

He said their poor performance had angered many Ghanaians, leading to their overwhelming rejection at the polls.

According to Suhuyini, the NPP’s government was abysmal, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among the electorates.

He cautioned the National Democratic Congress to wind down on their victory celebrations and begin understanding the huge responsibility Ghanaians have bestowed upon the NDC in the next Mahama administration.

He said the huge margin of victory should communicate to the NDC the huge expectations of Ghanaians and the party, and the incoming presidency must be acutely aware of that.

