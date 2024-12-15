Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charle Nii Armah Mensah, insists people in the Ghana FA are contractors

The Ghana Football Association have been criticised after the Black Stars failed to qualify for AFCON

Ghana have also struggled at international tournaments, failing to progress beyond the group stage of the last two AFCONs

Outspoken Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has disclosed the intentions of people holding positions at the Football Association.

The multiple award-winning musician believes many of the people in high places are not there to fix problems.

The controversial dancehall musician does not want to bother himself with problems in other sectors. However, he is content to have been able to address his music problems.

Shatta Wale has described members of the Ghana Football Association as contractors. Photo: Twitter/ @shattawalegh @ghanafaofficial.

In a video shared on social media, Shatta Wale added there are serious issues that need to be tackled.

"The people at the Black Stars, GFA, they all want to build houses," he said. "They are contractors, cement sellers, block owners, but we don't want to talk about it. Are you getting what I am saying?

"We have a problem in this country, but you see all those problems, me, Shatta Wale, I can't come and be forcing myself to solve these problems now. The problem I solved was my music career. I came and told people wy worth is $1 million, if you can't pay, just go."

Shatta Wale is known for his boldness when addressing Ghanaian issues.

GFA remain undecided over Addo's future

The Ghana Football Association are yet to make a decision on the future of Black Stars coach Otto Addo after the country failed to qualify for AFCON.

Under the current Football Association, the Black Stars have performed abysmally in international competitions.

For the first time in 20, the Black Stars could not qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations following a disastrous run during the qualifiers. Ghana failed to win a game in six matches, per ESPN.

Nyantakyi unhappy with GFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has shared his disappointment with the current FA.

The Kurt Okraku-led administration has supervised Ghana's worst qualifying run as the team failed to reach the tournament in Morocco.

The Black Stars have also failed to progress beyond the group stage of their last three international competitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh